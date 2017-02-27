Oscars 2017: Check Out ‘La La Land’ Stars’ Awkward Reaction On ‘Moonlight’ Gaffe

This year’s Oscars had a major “Steve Harvey” moment when the presenters mistakenly announced La La Land as Best Picture instead of Moonlight. Just when they thought that they can finally celebrate their sweet victory, the cast and crew of the romantic musical film were caught in a middle of an awkward situation on stage.

The recently concluded 89th Academy Awards shocked everyone when the presenters announced the wrong winner for the biggest recognition of the night. This marks the first time that such mishap happened in the prestigious event and is now considered to be one of the most epic moments in the Oscars history.

To recall, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were chosen to present the coveted Best Picture award. Beatty, who opened the red envelope, appeared to be confused upon seeing whatever was written on the card. He even took a long look at his co-presenter, Dunaway, before hesitantly handing her the result and announced La La Land as the winner.

As the producers and stars of La La Land deliver their acceptance speech, Oscars producers ran up the stage to deliver the unexpected news – Moonlight is the real winner. La La Land producer, Jordan Horowitz, confirmed the mistake and even showed the card which indicates Moonlight as the Best Picture winner. Horowitz even called out the cast and crew of Moonlight on stage to hand them the trophy.

“This is not a joke, Moonlight has won Best Picture”

The unfortunate event definitely shocked the unsuspecting audience and of course, La La Land stars and crew members. The online community was quick to catch their epic reactions as the news of their mistaken award started to sink in. Emma Stone, who won Best Actress for her portrayal of Mia in La La Land, couldn’t hide her disbelief and repeatedly uttered, “Oh my God, oh my God” as soon as she realized the gaffe.

Meanwhile, her co-star, Ryan Gosling, who was nominated for his role as Sebastian, also had a priceless reaction when it was confirmed that Moonlight is the real winner. The actor seems to be holding back a stunned laugh amidst the Oscars Best Picture fiasco. Fans were quick to notice Ryan’s precious expressions and voiced out their admiration to the actor.

One fan commented, “Is there a channel that’s just broadcasting Ryan Gosling’s reaction to everything?” Another one wrote, “Ryan Gosling’s reaction to not actually winning the Oscar for best picture. A picture is worth a thousand words.” Gosling was also praised for being a sport, saying, “Ryan Gosling’s reaction is everything. this is why I love him so much, and he went straight to congratulate the moonlight producers/cast.”

On the other hand, La La Land director Damien Chazelle, who also grabbed the Best Director award for this year’s Oscars, couldn’t hide his shock when he realized that his film was not the real winner. Despite the loss, Chazelle, 32, has a lot to celebrate particularly being the youngest director to win an Oscars.

Although caught in what many considered as the most embarrassing gaffe in Oscars, the entire team of La La Land managed to handle the situation with grace. Even Emma gushed about how incredible Moonlight is. The actress even revealed how much she likes the movie and that she’s very happy about the movie’s feat.

“I f—ing love ‘Moonlight!’ God, I love ‘Moonlight’ so much! I’m so excited for ‘Moonlight.’ ” Emma exclaimed. “Of course, it was an amazing thing to hear ‘La La Land’ [named best picture]. I think we all would’ve loved to win best picture. But we are so excited for ‘Moonlight.’ I think it’s one of the best films of all time, so I was pretty beside myself.”

In total, La La Land took home five awards including Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Director for Damien Chazelle, Best Original Music Score for Justin Hurwitz, Best Cinematography for Linus Sandgren, and Best Production Design for David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco.

