Instagram Alert! Jennifer Lopez Looks Nude In A Misleading Selfie

Last Friday night, Jennifer Lopez shared another sexy selfie on her Instagram page. The misleading photo made rounds on the popular social media platform as JLo looks nude in her skintight beige dress.

Jennifer Lopez takes a quick snapshot

The 47-year-old singer has been busy lately for her “All I Have” residency show at The AXIS inside Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, Las Vegas. In between rehearsals and performances, Jennifer takes a quick break as she poses for a sexy snapshot backstage at her Las Vegas show.

In the selfie, JLo is seen lounging in her makeup chair with her legs crossed over; the mother-of-two wore a skintight nude dress with spaghetti straps and paired it with beige ankle-strap stilettos. Her brunette tresses framed her face in soft curls as she accessorized herself in that nude-ish selfie with rings and hoop earrings.

If you don’t look closely on the misleading photo, she seems to be nude in that body-hugging dress. Her hourglass figure was obviously accentuated and flawless legs were also on display. She wrote on the caption, “#aftershow #latenight #vegaslife #1moretogo.”

Even though she has a jam-packed schedule on her hands right now, “The Boy Next Door” star posted a video of her singing the 1970s R&B hit, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough together with her vocal coach Stevie Mackey. The soulful duet was captioned with, “Late nights w Mackey,” and was shared by Stevie on Instagram commenting, “She’s awesome” on Jennifer’s singing talent.

JLo has been performing her residency show since January 20 and is scheduled to end on June 11.

On her interview with Ellen DeGeneres

Last Saturday, Jennifer Lopez sat for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres for the promotion of her “All I Have” residency show. The interview became juicy when Ellen grilled JLo about her dating younger men.

“I don’t date younger men. It’s not like you have to be younger, it’s not about that. You just meet people and if I go out with them, I go out with them. If I like them, I like them and if I don’t, I don’t. It’s just about the person. It’s about who they are, it has nothing to do with age,” JLo explained.

Ellen also asked about the status of her relationship with rapper Drake to which she replied that the both of them are working on a song together and they were “hanging out.” So, what does that mean JLo? Are you hanging out as friends or lovers?

“Actually, he sent me a song that he wanted me to be on, and I got on the song. Yeah, we have a song together. I don’t know what he’s going to do with it, but yeah,” Lopez said.

Rumors say that Jennifer and Drake were allegedly dating after a video of them dancing and kissing surfaced online. The couple posted their first pic together on Instagram in December 2016.

Jennifer Lopez’s birthday message for her twins

On Feb. 22, the actress wrote a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram for her twins, Max and Emme’s ninth birthday. The children’s father, Marc Anthony, was present at the party to celebrate their birthdays.

“I cant believe nine years ago today that God entrusted me with the biggest blessings of my life. I immediately felt bonded, protective, overwhelmed with emotion and like the luckiest woman on this earth. And Ive felt that way everyday since. You make me proud every single moment of every single day! You are two shining lights that make this world a better more beautiful place for me and everyone who is lucky enough to know you. Mama loves you so damn much!!!” the “Shades of Blue” actress wrote.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]