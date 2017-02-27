Kourtney Kardashian Won’t Let Scott Disick In Her House

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have always had a tumultuous relationship.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has always put up a united front with her estranged husband Scott Disick for the sake of their three kids, but it looks like she doesn’t want to have anything to do with her anymore.

Vacation style, on my app. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:07am PST

“Kourtney told Scott that she doesn’t want anything to do with him right now,” an insider said. “She wouldn’t even let him in their house,” The Hollywood Gossip has reported.

The sources have said that it’s not working out between the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Scott Disick. “It is just a total mess right now.”

The sources have said that Scott didn’t like it one bit when Scott was told that he couldn’t see the kids anymore. “Scott flipped out and he told her that all he wanted was to see the kids,” said the source. However, it seems like Kourtney’s response didn’t change.

Kourtney wasn’t mincing any words. She told him that he should have watched himself if he wanted access to his kids. “So Kourtney told him that he should have thought about that while he was getting wasted and hooking up with practically all of Miami!” It’s true that Scott Disick seems to be incapable of adult behavior, but do you think he should get another chance for the sake of their kids?

???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:24am PST

The sources have gone on to say that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hasn’t been feeling too well about what is happening with them. And it’s clear that she’s been feeling quite low because of it. “Kourtney has been really down since Scott and her split again and she is starting to isolate,” The Hollywood Gossip said.

It’s been very hard for Kourtney Kardashian given that when Scott Disick was away, she was the one who was playing the parents to them. “When Scott goes off on a bender, Kourtney is stuck playing the role of both parents and it is just really starting to take a toll on her.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s friends are now worried for her because she’s in a self-destructive mode. They are saying that she is also shutting everyone out and has unfortunately started drinking a lot. “Her friends think that Kourtney is in self-destruct move because she is drinking a lot and has started shutting everyone out.” This is strange given that it was Scott Disick who used to drink a lot.

What’s taking its toll on Kourtney is also the fact that Kourtney always pretends she doesn’t care about Scott Disick, but the truth is, she loves him and knows she is the love of her life. “Kourtney is trying to pretend she doesn’t care but she does. Scott will always be the love of her life.”

If there is one person who knows Scott Disick is important to Keeping Up with the Kardashians it is Kris Jenner and she was the one who has always helped Scott.

It seems like Kourtney Kardashian is also fighting with Kris Jenner because of Scott Disick. “Kourtney and Kris had it out because Kris is allowing Scott to continue filming. She knows that their messy fights are great for ratings.”

It’s not known for how long Kris Jenner is going to help Scott Disick, but it’s clear that he and Kourtney Kardashian are going to stick together for the sake of their children.

The Inquisitr had earlier reported that Kourtney wasn’t happy that Scott was just getting worse by the day. The Inquisitr had stated that Kourtney Kardashian, while talking to Kris Jenner said: “As time goes on, Scott seems to just get worse.”

Scott Disick was seen hanging out with a blonde recently and they were getting pretty cozy with each other. “Scott hung out with a model at his hotel pool. They were affectionate. Scott kept ordering drinks for them,” a source told People.

“Scott is spending the day with a blonde girl,” the source said. “He is again by the pool and seems to have a good time.”

And it looked like Scott was enjoying her company. “He seemed to have a great time. It was only a one-day thing.”

Do you think Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are going to be back together for the sake of their kids? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]