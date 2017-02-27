Amal Clooney Reveals Pregnancy Cravings, George ‘Indulging With Her’

Amal Clooney revealed what she has been craving the most while pregnant with George Clooney’s twins. The lawyer admitted that George has been “indulging with her” as the celebrity couple prepares for the arrival of their first children together in June.

Amal Clooney is already several months pregnant with twins. The human rights lawyer is expecting a boy and a girl in June, according to George Clooney’s mother Nina.

According to Closer Weekly, Amal was spotted hitting up La Pelouse on Saturday, treating herself to pasta and risotto. George Clooney was also seen indulging in some heavier foods as well so that she did not feel so alone pigging out, according to Daily Mail.

“He feels like he’s going to gain all the weight, but he’s OK with that.”

Amal wore an elegant black and white striped dress with floral and fur detailing. The lawyer paired her dress with a pair of black tights and strappy knee-high boots.

Amal Clooney in Giambattista Valli Resort 17 at the restaurant Laperouse in Paris 25.02.2017 https://t.co/7F4Tukp9ul @GiambattistaPR pic.twitter.com/kwAPkq2ukm — Amal Clooney Style (@Amal_Style1) February 26, 2017

Hollywood actor George Clooney is said to be more nervous about the arrival of their twins than Amal.

“He’s insisting she rest more.”

Amal has been eating plenty of whatever she wants; she is eating for three after all!

“He’s spoiling her with all her favorite treats. Amal’s been craving pasta and risotto with white truffles lately. And George is indulging right alongside her.”

George Clooney had a reverse vasectomy in order to have children with his second wife Amal.

“He sees becoming a father as a huge gift. George is grateful and he feels he’s hit the jackpot with having twins. His life couldn’t be more perfect.” https://twitter.com/Amal_Style1/status/835941173025996801

According to previous reports by the Inquisitr, the Clooneys were photographed out and about in Paris this past week furniture shopping for their new babies’ nursery.

We love #amalclooney in 1965 William Vintage today in Paris and the chicest baby bump ever! pic.twitter.com/Zfq4gJS7YS — William Vintage (@WilliamVintage) February 25, 2017

The actor will reportedly be taking on the role as a stay-at-home dad once the babies are born. George seems to be ecstatic about welcoming the twins this summer.

“We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure. We’ve sort of embraced it all with arms wide open.”

Clooney commented on the French program Rencontres de Cinema, saying that although his friends gave him a hard time about becoming a father, they were all thrilled for the former bachelor as well.

“Then it got really quiet. And they all just started making baby crying noises, and the whole table just busted up laughing.”

George and Amal Clooney also attended the 42nd Cesar Awards Ceremony in the French capital’s Salle Pleyel on Saturday.

The actor paid an emotional tribute to his pregnant wife as he stood on stage at the awards ceremony.

“And I am excited about the years to come, and particularly the months to come. I love you very much.”

George Clooney love declaration to Amal yesterday evening. ????❤???? pic.twitter.com/Bo21isLErk — Amal Clooney Style (@Amal_Style1) February 25, 2017

Amal Clooney showed off her baby bump for the first time on the red carpet since announcing her pregnancy with twins.

Wow Amal Clooney was stunning tonight. ???? pic.twitter.com/iy8ZxFOVVw — Amal Clooney Style (@Amal_Style1) February 24, 2017

The lawyer looked incredible in a white Versace gown with a black ombré effect on the bottom half.

Amal Clooney in @Versace tonight on the red carpet of Les Césars ???? pic.twitter.com/7ZjKr9Ithd — Amal Clooney Style (@Amal_Style1) February 24, 2017

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Staff/Getty Images]