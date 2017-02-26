What’s Leaving Netflix In March? (U.S., And U.K.)

Unfortunately, life is unfair and we live in a world where iconic titles like Jaws: The Revenge (in addition to the first three Jaws movies) will no longer be available for our binge-watching pleasure. But, the good news is that you can finally have that Jaws-themed party you’ve always wanted to have – as long as you plan to have it before Wednesday, that is.
Jaws isn’t the only title abandoning us next month. The Perfect Wedding, The Nanny Diaries, and the first three seasons of Robin Hood are among the titles leaving Netflix this season.
Here’s a list of all 49 movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in March – so you can plan accordingly, a.k.a., order pizza, grab a blanket, and turn off your phone.
Leaving March 1
Copper (BBC)
Da Jammies
Dragon Tales
The House of Cards Trilogy (BBC)
Jaws
Justice League: War
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Keeping Up Appearances
Monarch of the Glen, Seasons 1 – 7
National Lampoon’s Animal House
North & South
The Office (U.K.) (BBC)
Robin Hood, Seasons 1 – 3
Survivors, Series 1 – 2
Torchwood (BBC)
The Vicar of Dibley (BBC)
What Went Down
Zoo Clues
Leaving March 2
Black or White
Donde Esta Elisa
Relaciones Peligrosas
Sweetwater
Victoria
Leaving March 3
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Misfire
Web Junkie
Leaving March 4
Entertainment
I Dream of Wires
Otto the Rhino
Seashore
The Discoverers
The Nanny Diaries
Leaving March 5
Food Chains
Jail Caesar
The Days to Come
Two Hundred Thousand Dirty
Leaving March 6
Pit Stop
Rigor Mortis
Leaving March 7
Hansel vs. Gretel
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Leaving March 8
Love at First Fight
The Starving Games
Leaving March 15
Animals Gone Wild (National Geographic)
Boy
B for Boy
Drugs, Inc.
Empresses in the Palace
Filthy Riches
Hacking the System (National Geographic)
Monster Fish (National Geographic)
My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend
Sushi: The Global Catch
Leaving March 16
American Dreamz
Leaving March 23
Love Me
The Invincible Iron Man
Leaving March 25
All Stars
Pup
The Perfect Wedding
Leaving March 27
Dragonwolf
Leaving March 28
Erasing Hate
The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness
Leaving March 29
6 Guns
Detropia
I Melt With You
Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark
The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne
Titles Leaving Netflix UK in March:
Titles leaving the U.K. library include The First Wives Club – a classic comedy about three women who join together to get the ultimate revenge on their ex-husbands – starring Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Diane Keaton.
Leaving March 1
Big Words
Community
Cropsey
Da Jammies
Dear Dumb Diary
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Event Horizon
family party
The Firm
The First Wives Club
Harmontown
Heather McDonald: I Don’t Like to Brag
Life’s a Breeze
The Lives of Others
Lost River
Mommie Dearest
One Rogue Reporter
Pope Joan
Primal Fear
The Rugrats Movie
Rules of Engagement
Sabrina
The Singing Detective
Why Did I Get Married?
Wild Card
Young Adult
Leaving March 2
Green Street Hooligans 2
Leaving March 4
Chasing Madoff
Entertainment
I Dream of Wires
Otto the Rhino
Leaving March 9
Danger 5
Leaving March 10
The Elephant Princess
Leaving March 15
3rd Rock from the Sun
A Different World
Harry and His Bucket Full of Dinosaurs
Leaving March 24
The Haunted Hathaways
