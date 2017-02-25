Blac Chyna And Quincy Combs Partying In Pic After She Ditched Rob Kardashian

It looks like Blac Chyna may be done with Rob Kardashian for good this time. After news broke that Rob and Chyna had split, the new mother of two hit the town to party and was spotted out with one of Kourtney Kardashian’s exes. Amber Rose was also on hand and ended up appearing with Blac Chyna on Quincy Combs’ Instagram.

The latest breakup for Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian was way less dramatic than some of their others but it looks like it might also be a little more permanent. The former reality TV couple were reportedly not living together anyway so when Chyna wanted to move on from her former man, she just did.

Meeting in the ladies room…???? @blacchyna @ladykp @amberrose A post shared by Quincy (@quincy) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

Rob isn’t taking the split well according to Life & Style and now there are questions about whether he and Chyna will be able to effectively parent their baby Dream Kardashian together. It has been reported that Rob is back to emotional eating and may even be gaining more weight. Of course, the Kardashians will blame all of this on Blac Chyna, who made it clear that she just can’t deal with the constant ups and downs of dating Rob.

Now here’s where things get weird with the Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian relationship drama. Even though Chyna has called off the relationship and seems to be done with Rob and all of his problems, there are reports that Chyna isn’t done having the famous Kardashian brother’s babies. According to the Belfast Telegraph, Chyna has been hinting around that she might be pregnant and that’s where all those pesky rumors started over the past week or so that she already has denied.

???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

However, it makes sense that if Blac Chyna were to have another Rob Kardashian baby, it would definitely give her a permanent spot in the Kardashian family whether she marries Rob or not. Keep in mind that there are also still no boys to carry on the Kardashian name. Kourtney’s sons don’t count because they are Disicks and Kim’s son Saint also doesn’t carry on the name because he’s a West. Even if Khloe can get Tristan Thompson to give her children, as many Kardashian rumors suggest that’s she’s been trying to do, the kid still wouldn’t carry on the Kardashian name. Rob is literally the last chance at continuing the family name and right now, his option for mothering children is Blac Chyna.

It’s already pretty clear that Blac Chyna is willing to put in the work in order to secure her fame and her future paychecks. Is she really willing to birth more Kardashian babies for that reason too? It looks like she might be willing and interested in giving baby Dream a sibling with the same famous last name.

Dreamy Dream bean got her first shot today and she is 2 months old ! Woohoooooo ???????? I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn't want it any other way ! She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend 🙂 LOL I love her so much ‼️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

Despite reports that Rob Kardashian is falling apart over the Blac Chyna breakup, he hasn’t put much on social media lately. Rob’s recent Instagram posts include a couple of pictures of him with his dad. One of them contains a message from Rob that wished his late father a happy birthday along with the wish that he was still alive to meet Rob’s baby Dream. There are no mentions of Chyna or their split and so far Rob hasn’t gone on a social media deleting spree. There are even some Blac Chyna photos and videos still on his Instagram and you don’t even have to scroll back too far to find them.

Do you think Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are going to stay broken up this time? Or is Chyna just getting her groove on with men like Quincy Combs in order to get Rob’s head where she wants it to be before getting pregnant again with another Kardashian baby? Tell us how you think the latest Kardashian drama will play out in the comments section below.

