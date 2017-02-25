Johnny Depp, Lily-Rose, Ozzy Osbourne, and Kelly: Like Father Like Daughter?

Johnny Depp and Ozzy Osbourne both raised their kids as loving and obviously hands on parents, despite hectic lifestyles. In an odd coincidence, both Johnny and Ozzy have sons named Jack. Their daughters, though, Lily-Rose Depp and Kelly Osbourne, are the real chips off the old block.

Johnny Depp and his beautiful daughter Lily-Rose Depp defy any real definition and avoid all the labels. In their work, their personal lives and their overall personality, they hate categorizations. They don’t want to be predictable. Neither fit into to a traditional niche or genre.

Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly are strong, determined and both have more than a bit of a spirit of rebellion in them. Kelly would never rebel against Ozzy though, and how exactly could one rebel against Ozzy Osbourne anyway?

Lilly-Rose Depp and Kelly Osbourne are both fiercely protective of their fathers, who are navigating a very tough and very public world. Lily-Rose and Kelly may have different styles, which they definitely learned from their famous parents, but both are effective defenders of Daddy on Twitter.

When Johnny Depp was beset with scandal in the wake of accusations of spousal abuse by Amber Heard, Lily-Rose responded in a way that fit her persona, and her feelings about her dad. She resisted the temptation to attack Amber and instead focused on her dad’s character. Lily-Rose is quoted in People.

“My dad is the sweetest, most loving person I know, he’s been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I, and everyone who knows him would say the same.”

When Ozzy Osbourne was caught having an affair with Michelle Pugh, Kelly was quick to lash out at Pugh on Twitter, as quoted in TMZ.

“Anyone looking for cheap chunky LOW-lights a blow out and a b***job call [phone number].”

Later Kelly Osbourne hit back with this zinger.

“My father is almost 70 ever heard of elder abuse?”

At least Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose didn’t get sued, but for Kelly Osbourne, it was worth a lawsuit to defend her parents Ozzy and Sharon powerfully and authentically.

Johnny Depp and Ozzy Osbourne were both being kicked while they were down. Johnny’s mother passed away only three days before Amber Heard launched her attack, claiming that Johnny threw his five ounce iPhone at her, raising a little pink spot on her cheek, which she photographed. Police she called to the home, however, said they didn’t see “any evidence of a crime” according to People.

Everyone knows what Ozzy Osbourne has been through. Sharon’s cancer battle, his nearly fatal four-wheeler accident, and the general chaos of celebrity life have taken their toll on Ozzy, and Kelly Osbourne is very aware of her father’s inner and outer struggles.

Ozzy Osbourne and Johnny Depp both have loyal daughters who can express themselves powerfully. Lily-Rose and Kelly know how to stir the support of their fathers’ huge fan bases, by reaffirming what fans believe about their talented fathers already.

Lily-Rose Depp like Johnny Depp just doesn’t fit into any sort of classification. Lily-Rose tried in 2015 to say something about her own fluidity of identity and sexuality that was totally misconstrued in media. She participated in the Self Evident Truths project, and it was misunderstood that Lily-Rose was coming out.

Lilly-Rose Depp is quoted in New Now Next, explaining her stand that relates to her inborn probably inherited from Johnny Depp distaste for labels.

“That was really misconstrued, the whole thing. A lot of people took it as me coming out, but that’s not what I was trying to do. I was literally doing it just to say that you don’t have to label your sexuality; so many kids these days are not labeling their sexuality and I think that’s so cool… You don’t have to label yourself because it’s not set in stone. It’s so fluid.”

Fluid is a great term for Johnny Depp, who can be the Mad Hatter, Jack Sparrow and Hunter Thompson all rolled into one. It isn’t a bad term for Ozzy Osbourne’s state of mind either. Ozzy’s creative genius thought processes are pretty much unique to him, but fluid might be one good word for Ozzy’s mind and Black Sabbath music.

Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne definitely defy labels. There really isn’t any one word that explains the Osbourne family culture, much less their amazing patriarch Ozzy. Perhaps Ozzy is best defined by his powerful music, his outspoken public image, his shock rock style, and his loving family.

Kelly Osbourne is also outspoken and beloved by fans with an unconditional love rare in Hollywood fandom. The Osbournes enjoy a very loyal fan base.

Johnny Depp and his daughter Lilly-Rose like to keep things fluid. Johnny is probably best defined by his diverse movie roles and his circle of friends. What do Marlin Brando, Marilyn Manson, the late Hunter S. Thompson and Alice Cooper have in common? They are Johnny Depp’s friends and mentors. Notice there are two shock rockers on Johnny’s short list as well.

Lily-Rose Depp’s movie roles have also been as diverse as her dad’s, from the madcap comedy of Tuck and Yoga Hosers to the complex and artistic dramas The Dancer and Planetarium. Lily-Rose has been twice nominated for most promising actress. (Cesar Awards and Lumieres Awards)

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Johnny Depp: A Creative Genius Ponders The Meaning Of Life And Vanessa Paradis

Johnny Depp Hasn’t Changed But Amber Heard Impacts Depp’s Image [Opinion]

Johnny Depp Says He Was Attacked By Chupacabra: ‘I Fought With It For Hours.’

Johnny Depp’s Hottest Face: Jack Sparrow Of ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Returns

Why Johnny Depp, Paul McCartney And Leonardo DiCaprio Can Not Be Cloned

Ozzy Osbourne A Survivor And Rebel To The End, The Black Sabbath Frontman Cheats Death Regularly: Kelly, Jack, And Sharon Have Seen A Lot

Ozzy Osbourne: The Early Days Of Black Sabbath And Motorhead’s Lemmy Kilmister

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Crazy Train’ Is Back On Track With Sharon Osbourne And A New Solo Album In The Works

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s Relationship: How Does It Keep Working?

Why One Direction Needs A Little Ozzy Osbourne To Handle Simon Cowell, Media And Trolls: Too Much Shade Being Thrown

Johnny Depp and Ozzy Osbourne have been the target of scandals, but also the focus of much love and concern over the years from fans. Johnny’s spousal abuse scandal overshadowed news of his mother’s death and damaged his reputation, but anyone who has ever lost a parent knows the pain of that.

Ozzy Osbourne’s popularity though barely suffered during his sex scandal. People who love Ozzy are loyal, and their expectations are not such that they were shocked. After all, Ozzy is a shock rocker and he is supposed to be shocking.

Perhaps Johnny Depp’s fans could see it the same way. Johnny and Ozzy may not be so different after all. They both certainly have supportive and adoring daughters.

Johnny Depp and Ozzy Osbourne took good care of their little girls, and now Lily-Rose Depp and Kelly Osbourne take care of their dads.

[Featured Images by Jason Kempin and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images and Matt Sayles AP Images]