Donald Trump, Billy Bush Leak Was An Inside Job Planned By NBC, Insiders Claim

The infamous tape recording leak between Donald Trump and Billy Bush was allegedly an inside job. NBC insiders claimed that it was all part of a plan. However, NBC’s Matt Lauer vehemently denied that there was any truth to these claims.

Network insiders have claimed that the leaked recording of Billy Bush and Donald Trump may have been leaked by an NBC staff member, according to Radar Online.

An inside source from NBC told Page Six that it was no mistake that Trump and Bush were exposed. In fact, it was allegedly someone from Billy’s own show.

“The tape was leaked by the NBC News division, by somebody at the TODAY show. NBC News knew for a while about the existence of the tape. Billy himself had told them about it. People in the news division became frustrated that Access Hollywood was taking too long to air it and decided it had to come out.”

Billy Bush was fired from The TODAY Show following the leak of the audio recordings where Bush and Trump were heard making lewd, inappropriate remarks about women in 2005.

According to the NBC insider, Access Hollywood, Bush’s previous show, had been working to release a doctored version of the recording in order to preserve Bush’s reputation.

However, the unedited version of the recording was allegedly leaked intentionally by the network in an attempt to push Bush out of TODAY.

“The leaked tape served a dual purpose: It helped get Bush out of the way — Matt Lauer didn’t like him and felt he was a liability — and NBC thought it would derail Trump. But all it did was crush Billy, and, ironically, his own network was behind it.”

The insider also claimed that there was obviously no internal investigation by NBC to figure out how the recording was leaked because it was the network who released it.

“There was no investigation, no internal witch hunt by NBC into who leaked the tape. It served their purposes.”

A different source from inside NBC told reporters that the leak “did not come from TODAY.” Instead, they suggested that it was someone from the network on the West Coast who “hated Billy Bush and wanted to take him down.”

Another separate source defended Matt Lauer saying: “Billy and Matt had a great relationship. Matt had nothing to do with the tape.”

Matt Lauer actually commented on Page Six’s report, which suggested that the recording leak was an inside job from someone at NBC.

“This story is a complete fantasy, patently false.”

Billy Bush’s representative has yet to comment on the situation.

