Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton PDAs Annoying The Voice Cast?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been going strong as the entertainment world’s it couple since the fall of 2015 and continue to remind fans why they are so adored, with their constant gushing and doting over one another regardless of the event or situation.

The two met in 2015 when Stefani joined The Voice alongside Shelton, and the two began to appear to be quite flirtatious, which led to speculation that a romantic relationship had developed. After denying claims, the two finally admitted that they were an item a few short months later and have been very open about their love for one another ever since.

Gwen shared shortly after admitting to the romance that Blake was a wonderful source of support for her while she went through her difficult divorce from Gavin Rossdale. Blake was experiencing similar turmoil while finalizing a divorce with country singer Miranda Lambert.

Gwen and Blake now find themselves the source of many rumors involving engagement news and wedding plans, as well as pregnancy tales. None of the above are factual at this point, however. The latest rumor is that Stefani and Shelton are beginning to annoy the rest of the cast of The Voice with their constant public displays of affection and endless gushing.

Radar Online shares words of a source on the topic.

“The Voice, premieres in less than two weeks and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that some of the staff is already ‘sick’of returning judge Gwen Stefani’s lovefest with boyfriend Blake Shelton! ‘Gwen and Blake are really starting to annoy the rest of the judges and producers because they seem to feel like they are the stars of the show,’ a production insider said.”

The source goes on to state that other panel members of the hit show feel that the duo are constantly seeking attention and that it’s starting to get on nerves, adding, “They are acting like they deserve special attention because of their high-profile romance!”

The source even suggests that Gwen and Shelton are receiving a big payout to show more and more affection onstage due to the high number of viewers their relationship pulls in for each episode. However, Gwen and Blake’s co-stars do not share the same opinion as the show’s producers.

“The fact that Blake and Gwen are getting paid more money to show their affection is not helping the situation at all. It has just turned into a real soap opera with the two of them.”

It’s true that fans of the couple are definitely not annoyed with their displays of affection and that the romance likely does pull in more viewers to the hit show. It’s kind of impossible not to be a fan of this relationship given its heartwarming origin.

Shelton, as stated, makes it known every chance he gets that he is one lucky guy to have won the affections of the No Doubt frontwoman. Recently, Shelton visited Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show to discuss this exact topic.

E! News shares Blake’s words.

“It’s been just an eye opener to be with someone like her. Believe it or not…I mean, you think Gwen Stefani and No Doubt, and she is literally maybe the most normal person that I’ve ever met in my life. It’s been good for me to be with somebody that’s so grounded and just a good human being with a great heart…And she’s hot. Have you seen her? I mean look at that!”

In recent months, Gwen’s ex-husband, Gavin, was sure to voice his own remaining affections for the beauty. It seems that Blake Shelton really is one lucky man.

