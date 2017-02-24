Liam Payne, Cheryl Cole Relationship Timeline: From Flirting To Expecting

Liam Payne and Cheryl have made the headlines after the latter has finally confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child with the former One Direction member. Before making a public confirmation by flaunting her baby bump in a The Prince’s Trust campaign photo, the 33-year-old singer has either denied or avoided rumors of her pregnancy. Now that the truth is out, it’s good to reminisce where it all began for Liam and Cheryl.

Liam Payne and Cheryl made their relationship public in late 2015 but both have already known each other for a long time. The couple first met in 2008; Liam was just a 14-year-old boy who had dreams to make it big in the entertainment industry while Cheryl was one of the judges of X-Factor who would assess his singing skills.

The judges were impressed when Payne sang his own version of Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon.” Even at that time, there was a bit of flirting going on, according to Mirror, with Cheryl saying that she thought he was “really cute.”

I miss you!…the things you make me do???????? home soon! A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Sep 20, 2016 at 7:41pm PDT

At the first attempt, Liam did not make the cut but he returned two years after, again with Cheryl as one of the judges. Payne made it through and he was placed as a member of the band that Simon Cowell put together — One Direction.

In February 2013, Liam dated Sophia Smith while Cheryl ended up with Tre Holloway. Cheryl’s relationship with Tre apparently did not last long and they split up in 2013. The following year, Cheryl met Jean-Bernard Fernadez-Versini and married him only two months after dating.

In 2015, speculations were rife that Cheryl and Jean-Bernard are heading for splitsville and they held true. The former couple confirmed their split in January 2016. Liam, on the other hand, broke things off with Sophia, after being with her for two and a half years, in October 2015.

Liam Payne and Cheryl then reunited in December 2015, when he had to make an appearance with One Direction at the X-Factor finals. Just as everyone who was rooting for Liam’s and Cheryl’s respective romances felt bad about the split, the 23-year-old pop star changed his Instagram profile photo with him and Cheryl on it in February 2016.

At that time, the One Direction balladeer has been posting hints that there was something between him and Cheryl. In March 2016, the first couple photo emerged on Instagram via Payne’s account. Following their confirmation on social media and public sightings, cheating allegations surfaced, with some rumors claiming that Cheryl cheated on her ex-husband with Liam.

Still, that did not stop Cheryl and Liam Payne’s relationship from blossoming. The pair made their first appearance together on the red carpet in May 2016. The couple may have a 10-year age gap but that doesn’t mean they didn’t look in love with each other.

In late November 2016, rumors about Cheryl’s pregnancy surfaced, as she was spotted going out with Liam sporting a prominent bump. Despite this, the English singer has never addressed her pregnancy rumors. Liam was tight-lipped about the issue as well, but his ex-bandmate Niall Horan has confirmed the pregnancy news for him when he shared his excitement about Payne becoming a father, as stated in a report from the Daily Star.

Meanwhile, now that Cheryl has somehow confirmed about her pregnancy, fans are turning to speculations as to the baby’s gender and due date. A source may have just revealed to Metro when this baby will arrive.

“Her due date was mid to late March but she knows there is a two week window on either side so her baby could literally be here any day now!”

As for the gender, no one knows yet and it appears it will remain that way since Liam and Cheryl like to keep fans guessing.

[Featured Image by KGC-305/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]