Was That A Bird, Or A Plane … Or A UFO In ‘The Walking Dead’?

While Rick was meeting the new group in Episode 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 7, there was something going on in the background that some fans might have missed. Did you see the UFO fly past?

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Episode 10 (entitled “New Best Friends”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 7. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 10 of The Walking Dead Season 7 saw Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) nearly lose his life to the new group that lives in a huge junkyard. The group’s apparent leader, Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh), took Rick up to the top of their junkyard world, showing him the extent of their location, before pushing him down into a pit containing a walker that had his brain protected with a steel mask and his body covered in spikes. Rick had to overcome this deadly walker and claw his way back out of the pit to prove his worth to Jadis’ group before they could come to an agreement in regard to the all out war brewing between Rick’s group at Alexandria and Negan’s Saviors.

But, it was something else that some eagle-eyed viewers spotted that has now gotten fans talking according to Bloody Disgusting. When Rick was standing atop the junk yard after his battle with the walker, many fans were commenting on the quality of the green screen used or the fact that even though Rick’s group has been in this area for a while now they had never noticed a junkyard of that size, but some fans, like Angel Luis, noticed something else. Something strange and, potentially, UFO-shaped.

In the clip below, while the focus of the shot is Rick’s face, on the right hand side of the screen, something that looks like a UFO can be seen shooting across the screen. Along with the appearance of what looks like a black UFO, there are also three more white objects that move across the junkyard landscape. But, it is the object in the sky that has gotten fans speculating.

So what is it? If it is a UFO, is it a hint of what is to come next on The Walking Dead? Let’s have a look at some theories.

It’s A UFO.

The flying object is dark and somewhat circular in shape, certainly adding speculation to it being a UFO. But what would a UFO be doing in an Episode of The Walking Dead? It doesn’t even make sense in regard to the storyline so far.

However, as Bloody Disgusting points out, the show’s creator, Robert Kirkman, once hinted the zombie apocalypse started in The Walking Dead as a result of aliens. So, this could just be a clever little Easter egg embedded in the show for fans to have a chuckle at when they see it.

If it isn’t an Easter egg though, and is an actual UFO making an appearance in the show, then, let the speculating begin on how aliens will affect upcoming storylines in The Walking Dead!

It’s A Bird Or A Plane.

The Express points out the UFO could actually just be a plane flying through the sky. There was even the suggestion the object was a bird, caught on camera. However, considering the unidentified object does not appear to be flapping wings, it is likely a bird was not the culprit.

So, was it a plane?

There has been instances of helicopters appearing in The Walking Dead, so it is possible a plane could also be present. Perhaps a group of survivors containing a pilot have happened upon an airport and have taken to the air in an effort to escape the U.S. It certainly seems plausible.

The Express contacted AMC directly for a statement on the flying object, but they declined to comment on it, furthering speculation it could be an upcoming storyline for the show.

It’s A Green Screen Glitch.

The most boring option for the UFO is the fact it could just be a green screen glitch. Perhaps there was a plane in the original shot AMC took and someone just forgot to edit it out. End of story.

What do you think, was that a UFO in Episode 10 of The Walking Dead? Let us know your thoughts and theories by commenting below.

AMC’s The Walking Dead returns with Episode 11 (titled “Hostilities and Calamities”) of Season 7 on Sunday, February 19, at 9 p.m. ET. The official synopsis for Episode 11 is below.

“An outsider experiences The Sanctuary.”

