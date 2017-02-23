Kelly Kelly Returning To WWE? Former Divas Champ Hints At Possible ‘Mini-Run’

Since she made a surprise backstage appearance on last week’s Monday Night RAW, rumors have been swirling regarding Kelly Kelly’s possible return to the WWE. These rumors have yet to be confirmed, but the former Divas Champion admitted in a recent interview that she’s been contacted by a high-ranking WWE official, and that she may consider a brief return to the world of wrestling.

Since retiring from pro wrestling shortly after her WWE release in 2012, Kelly Kelly has become fairly well-known outside the industry under her real name, Barbie Blank. As the wife to former NHL star Sheldon Souray, she has been a mainstay of the E! Network reality series WAGS since its 2015 premiere. But when she showed up backstage on the February 13 episode of Monday Night RAW, many had seen this as a sign WWE is interested in bringing her back to the company.

According to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, Kelly Kelly hinted at her possible WWE return on Sirius XM’s Conversation with Maria Menounos, as she was asked to comment on the numerous reports pointing to a comeback. These reports included one from The Inquisitr, which suggested that, based on Reddit posts, she may already have signed a contract with WWE.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be wrestling, per se, but I will be at ‘Mania,” Kelly confirmed. “I will be at ‘Mania, I will be at (the WWE) Hall of Fame (induction ceremonies), and I’m going to do some Axxess signings.”

What could be more interesting, however, is the big hint Kelly Kelly dropped regarding a WWE return. She told Menounos that she had been approached by some WWE officials, including senior director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano, who are keen on having her return to the ring for the first time in more than four years.

“I would come back for like a run, you know, a mini-run or something.”

Kelly Kelly just posted this to her IG a few mins ago! IS THIS A SIGN OF THINGS TO COME?!?! ???????????? #WWE #BarbieBlank #KellyKelly pic.twitter.com/DwzZWkuLyl — Annette Reid ???? (@AnnetteReid24) February 19, 2017

Should Kelly Kelly return to the WWE, there’s a chance she may be used in a similar role to what the company had originally intended for current women’s talent Emma, The Inquisitr noted in the above report.

For 17 weeks, the WWE Universe had awaited the “makeover from Emma to Emmalina,” only for the angle to get scrapped because creative team members, including Vince McMahon himself, weren’t happy with how Emma had rehearsed her new gimmick. But since WWE still might have plans to have somebody else play the role, there has been some speculation that Kelly may be used in that capacity. But will fans be willing to take her back with open arms, should her “mini-run” push forward?

Quite a lot has changed since the last time Kelly Kelly was in a WWE ring. Back in 2012, female wrestlers were still known as Divas, and it would be four more years before the company would retire the term. Models-turned-wrestlers like Kelly were also far more prominent in those days, and last year, she had told Tomorrow Show host Keven Undergaro (quotes h/t Wrestling Inc.) that she isn’t comfortable with how the current crop of women’s wrestlers in WWE is lacking a true “fan favorite.”

“They’re putting a lot more focus on the women too, but I feel like they’re shying away from the era of what I was, of the models. I don’t really feel like there’s a fan favorite girl right now… I don’t feel like there’s somebody that the crowd can get behind.”

Given her long layoff from pro wrestling and the possible opportunity to retry the failed “old-school Diva” gimmick that didn’t work with Emma, the chance of Kelly Kelly returning to the WWE should be an interesting thing to look out for in the weeks following WrestleMania 33.

[Featured Image by WWE]