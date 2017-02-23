Gigi Hadid Owns The Catwalk As She Goes Braless At The Milan Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid amped up her sex appeal as she walks for designer Alberta Ferretti’s Autumn/Winter 2018 collection on Wednesday at the Milan Fashion Week; all eyes were fixed on her as she strutted down the catwalk going braless.

Gigi Hadid is really one of a kind

Gigi Hadid has quite a handful of clients in her modeling career. She has walked alongside her sister, Bella Hadid for the New York and London Fashion weeks earlier this year. Yesterday marks the start of the Milan Fashion Week and we’ll be seeing the Hadid girls as they walked for renowned fashion bosses in this 6-day marathon.

Gigi Hadid hit the runway at Alberta Ferretti’s fashion show, wearing a hooded robe with a traditional oil painting design. The 21-year-old made a grand entrance as she looked absolutely spectacular in her chiffon ensemble. Going braless, she flaunted her ample bust in a semi-sheer printed layered dress. The elder Hadid teamed the see-through dress with a billowing fur-line robe with the image of a traditional oil painting of an Italian city.

With the navy velvet ribbon tied down at her neck, Gigi then flaunted her elegant catlike features and flawless skin as she pulled up her blonde tresses into a soft-curled up do which framed her faces and accentuated her matte-toned makeup. Her striking features were enhanced even more with the smoky eyeliner and a pop of bold red eyeshadow.

The Dutch-Palestinian beauty then returned to the catwalk in the old-meets-new theme of the collection. Here, we see Hadid rocking a sheer gold-beaded black maxi skirt paired with a modern knit sweater emblazoned with the word, “Monday” on the front. She walked together with the other models that mirrored the theme featuring different days of the week and pairing it with traditional bold-colored maxi skirts.

Backstage, Gigi Hadid continues to steal the show as she removed the sweater and replaced it with a ruffled lace cape tied below her neck. Her skirt she wore ago on the runway was actually a semi-sheer evening gown and the model boldly posed in front of photographers whilst going braless, saucily flashing her bosom and slim figure.

The Alberta Ferretti collection is recognized for its feminine silhouettes and intricate draping techniques featuring frilled dresses, floral statements, and soft chiffon.

Chilling out at Milan

Before walking the fashion runway, Gigi Hadid toured the city first with her younger sister in matching Gothic themes. They were seen stepping out of their Milan hotel in black-and-white coordinates. Zayn Malik’s girlfriend wore a sporty-inspired number wearing black jogging pants with a white stripe up the leg and black tank top. To keep herself from the cold, Gigi draped a long dark fur coat. She finished the look with a designer bag and pulled up her hair in a tight bun.

Bella Hadid matched her sister’s dark look by wearing skintight leather leggings with a cut-out design and a leopard-print overcoat. She kept her raven hair loose around her and puts on large aviator sunglasses.

After walking for Alberta Ferretti

After the show, the Hadid girls took the evening for a relaxing dinner out. They looked equally glamorous as they walk in the streets of Milan. Still hang-up from strutting down the catwalk in a braless outfit, Gigi Hadid was spotted giving us an eyeful of her cleavage in a revealing skimpy black dress, layered by a cow-print jacket. She boldly showcased her womanly assets from her delicate cleavage down to her long legs.

Her 20-year-old sister looked stunning as well as she rocked a tight fitting lace dress which plunged low at her chest underneath a black jacket with fringes on the sleeves.

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]