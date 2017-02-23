Demi Lovato Mourns Grammy Loss And Dishes On Boyfriend Guilherme Vasconcelos

Confident singer Demi Lovato recently suffered a loss at this year’s Grammy Awards, failing to take home a prize in any category, though she did receive her first nomination in the Best Pop Vocal Album category. Ultimately, Lovato lost out to Adele, a loss that Demi says she predicted in advance of the official announcement. While the singer and former Disney star admits that she’s still disappointed over the loss, she also boasts about her new love interest and MMA fighter, Guilherme ”Bomba” Vasconcelos. Demi talks about going to Guilherme’s matches and what it’s like to see someone she cares about step into the ring.

“Confident” Singer Demi Lovato Dishes On Her Grammy Loss

While Demi Lovato may not have taken home a Grammy, Entertainment Tonight reports that the “Confident” singer did have a big night at the awards ceremony, nonetheless. In addition to receiving the Best Pop Vocal Album nomination, Lovato also participated in a tribute to music legends the Bee Gees. While both Demi and her mother had predicted Adele’s win, Ms. Lovato had more to look forward to on Grammy night.

“Hey, listen, elections are crazy, so I thought, ‘Maybe I have a shot!'” Lovato joked, as she shared the experience with Ellen DeGeneres. “I was praying that the Russians were going to pull through for me.”

While Adele may have taken home the coveted Grammy, Demi Lovato didn’t go unnoticed, especially with her nearly nude dress. The artist shares that she was nervous about wearing the “completely see-through” Julien Macdonald gown and had even refused to consider wearing it, but admits everyone else’s opinions swayed her final decision. She says everyone told her that she looked great in the gown, so she decided to risk it and go to the Grammys in the Julien Macdonald creation.

There was just one moment, when Demi regretted wearing the see-through dress. That moment came when Lovato’s step-dad escorted her on the red carpet.

“He said he approved, but I don’t know if he realized it was see-through,” Demi explained. “I don’t know! We didn’t talk about it!”

Demi Lovato Dishes On Watching New Beau, Guilherme ”Bomba” Vasconcelos, Fight

My kind of Grammy prep ???? @unbreakableperformance x @jblaudio #JBLxDemi #sp A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 10, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

E! News shares that Demi Lovato’s new romance with MMA fighter Guilherme ”Bomba” Vasconcelos was a closely guarded secret, until the “Confident” singer was spotted at the Bellator 170 in Los Angeles. Now that the love affair has been outed, Lovato is being more open about her romance with Vasconcelos, even sharing pictures of herself sparring with the MMA fighter on her Instagram account.

While she enjoys going to his matches and gushes over his wins, Demi admits that she does feel concern every time he steps into the ring. Although “Bomba” usually wins, Lovato knows there’s always the chance of a lucky shot from one of his opponents.

In talking about Guilherme’s bouts, Ellen DeGeneres asked Lovato if she feels bad for his opponents during the matches.

“I don’t feel bad, nope! It’s a sport!”

While it’s still early in their relationship, Demi and Vasconcelos are supportive of one another in their career goals, as Lovato has revealed with her interest in Guilherme’s MMA matches. Lovato posted an Instagram video of herself helping Vasconcelos train, captioning the video with “When you kick bae’s a**,” indicating that Demi is as aggressive in the ring as she is on the stage.

Yet, one has to wonder if “Bomba” was going easy on Demi.

While Vasconcelos may be tough as nails, when it comes to taking down his rivals in the ring, Lovato reveals that her new love interest is a sweet guy otherwise.

