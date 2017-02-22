Tom Hiddleston: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Is ‘Hilarious,’ Loki Dismisses Doctor Strange

While the first two Thor movies were warmly received and returned solid enough box-office numbers, they’re something of an afterthought when it comes to discussing the best movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But there’s every chance that Thor: Ragnarok will buck that trend, because all of the information that’s been released regarding the blockbuster has left movie fans salivating in anticipation for its release. As well as the returning Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston as sibling rivals Thor and Loki, respectively, Ragnarok will also include Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange from the MCU. The cast has been rounded out with the likes of Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Sam Neill, and the returning Idris Elba and Anthony Hopkins.

But one of the key reasons for the excitement that’s bubbling around Thor: Ragnarok is the addition of Taiki Waititi as its director. The Kiwi filmmaker has recently overseen the comedies What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt For The Wilderpeople, both of which were critically acclaimed, and there’s growing anticipation that he’ll be able to replicate the same level of humor in Ragnarok.

During his recent discussion with Fandango to promote his leading role in Kong: Skull Island, Tom Hiddleston insisted that Waititi has indeed worked his comedic magic on Thor: Ragnarok, even going as far as to call it “the funniest depiction of the character of Thor that you’ve ever seen.” Hiddleston remarked that the reason for the film’s humor is purely down to the bromance that quickly developed between Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth.

“Taika Waititi is such a spirited, hilarious individual, and he and Chris [Hemsworth] became very fast friends. And what was great for me was to see their friendship kind of blossom and they brought out the best in each other and started making stuff up. I can confidently say this will be the funniest depiction of the character of Thor that you’ve ever seen. I personally have known for almost 10 years that Chris Hemsworth is hilarious. I think this go-round will be his chance.”

Tom Hiddleston wasn’t done there, though. During another interview with IGN the English actor also gave us some further information about what will unfold in Thor: Ragnarok, explaining that Cate Blanchett’s villain Hela is the “goddess of death who brings destruction in her wake.” This brings Loki and Thor together to stop her, even though their relationship is “fractured” to say the least.

“At the beginning of Ragnarok, Thor has a lot of questions, and Loki – true to form – is not that forthcoming with many answers. But hammers are involved and the stakes are raised. Cate Blanchett is playing the goddess of death who brings destruction in her wake. It’s the kind of destruction that both Thor and Loki have never seen, on a scale of terror they’ve never ever seen before. So, they fall back on their brotherhood fractured though it is to see what they can do to stop her.”

One of the most exciting elements of Thor: Ragnarok is that it brings Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange into the mix. We only learned of the Sorcerer Supreme’s involvement in Thor: Ragnarok in the post-credits scene for Doctor Strange, which saw the Asgardian prince show up to ask for his assistance.

But while Doctor Strange and Thor already appear to be good pals, the same probably can’t be said for Strange’s relationship with Loki. During his interview with IGN, Tom Hiddleston admitted that Loki can’t help but dismiss Doctor Strange, especially because he’s been doing a similar sort of “sorcery” for years.

“I think he probably dismisses Strange. Yes, his sorcery is very impressive, but Loki’s been doing that for century so who cares? But Hela is a different beast and full of surprises. [She] actually might have been someone with whom he actually got along, but the circumstances have changed.”

Thor: Ragnarok will be released on November 3, 2017.

[Featured Image by Marvel Studios]