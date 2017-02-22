B.A.P. Make 2017 K-Pop Comeback With ‘Rose,’ Release Numerous Teasers For BABYz

February has so far proven to be one of the busiest months for K-pop this year as it is marked with numerous comebacks of top tier K-pop acts. So far, we seen Red Velvet return with Rookie, NCT Dream return with The First, Cross Gene return with MIRROR, and K.A.R.D. return with Don’t Recall.

Though some of the most popular K-pop acts in the industry today were mentioned above, the two comebacks that really took February were BTS and Twice with You Never Walk Alone and TWICEcoaster: LANE 2. It was like a tug-o-war with the two as they went back and forth trying to attain the top spot especially when it came to K-pop records on YouTube. The competition surely pushed both groups to their limits, a good thing as that means they’ll only get better, but the aftermath is already spilling over as fandom wars are taking place. Just recently, someone hacked BTS’ official website and replaced the music video for “Not Today” with Twice’s “Knock Knock.”

Despite all that has happened this month, it is still not done. Now Best Absolute Perfect — better known by their acronym B.A.P. — will soon make their first K-pop comeback for 2017 too. Right now, they are releasing numerous teasers for BABYZ (the official fan club of B.A.P.) to help build hype.

News of B.A.P. making their K-pop comeback for 2017 were first made known back in February 6 with a mysterious teaser image that looked like a code. Upon further research, the text #FF0000 was found to be the hexadecimal color value for red something many graphic designers would know about. The 20170307 is the release date of March 7, 2017. Finally, the dots and dashes underneath the date is morse code that spells out “From Noir,” a reference to their second studio album released last year.

B.A.P. would continue to be mysterious with their teasers when they released the above image about seven days after the initial image. According to Soompi, it is a puzzle with a piece removed. The piece missing from the puzzle can be seen as it contains a rose which may reference the #FF0000 hexadecimal number for red in the first teaser. As for the rest of the image, there is an image of the painting The Death of Marat by Jacques-Louis David which portrays the death of French revolutionary leader Jean-Paul Marat. A blood stain can be seen next to a calendar in which November 5 is circled. This can be a reference to the failed Gunpowder Plot known as Guy Fawkes Night. Altogether, the foreshadows may point to the graphic novel V for Vendetta.

Eventually the mysterious teasers would end as more traditional teasers would take their place starting with individual member teasers. Jongup and Daehyun were first to be released on February 20 followed by Zelo and Youngjae the next day.

B.A.P. Make 2017 K-Pop Comeback With ‘Rose,’ Release Numerous Teasers For BABYz B.A.P. ‘Rose’ Individual Teaser for Daehyun

B.A.P. ‘Rose’ Individual Teaser for Jongup

B.A.P. ‘Rose’ Individual Teaser for Youngjae

B.A.P. ‘Rose’ Individual Teaser for Zelo

Along with their upcoming world tour “2017 World Tour ‘Party Baby!’,” B.A.P. will be really busy this year as they continue to make a name for themselves. Actually, many K-pop fans realize that B.A.P. should be a lot more popular than they are now especially with the successful year they had in 2016. If K-pop music videos’ popularity were judged by cinematography, B.A.P. would surely be on top of the heap simply for “Skydive.” Besides the song being amazing, the music video itself is like a mini-movie filled with suspense and action.

It is believed one of the biggest reasons why B.A.P. isn’t as popular as EXO or BTS though they may be as good as them is the huge lawsuit they had with TS Entertainment. That really held them back. But with recognition like winning the most popular Korean act at the 2017 MTV European Music Awards, it may just be a matter of time.

As mentioned earlier, B.A.P. will make their 2017 K-pop comeback with Rose on March 7, 2017. We still have two weeks until it releases. Within that time, B.A.P. will continue to release pre-release teasers. We know the remaining teasers include the remaining two members, a group image teaser, an album cover image, and two music video trailers.

[Featured Image by TS Entertainment/B.A.P. Official Daum Cafe]