Jessa Duggar Upset That Jinger Duggar Moved Away, Resents Jeremy Vuolo

Jessa Duggar has been perfectly honest about how she feels regarding Jinger Duggar moving to Texas. The entire family grew up incredibly close, with most of the siblings being best friends. Jessa and Jinger share a special bond, one that is stronger than they have with their other siblings. In fact, Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald did a little bit of matchmaking with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. Their connection was instant, and from then on, it was only a matter of time before Jinger would leave the family home and begin a life in Texas.

Last night, Jinger Duggar’s wedding special aired on Counting On. Fans got an inside look at how everything came together, and Jessa Duggar was on hand to say what she really thought. According to Us Weekly, Jessa Duggar was pretty crass with her speech at the rehearsal dinner. She talked about the “ramifications” that were happening because of the wedding, and while Jinger didn’t seem phased by her choice of words, fans certainly were. Jessa made it clear that she was upset that her sister would be so far and essentially blamed Jeremy Vuolo for allowing it to happen.

There were some rumors that Jessa Duggar was really having a hard time with Jinger Duggar moving to Texas. She had joked about Jeremy Vuolo “stealing” her sister, but no one really guessed how serious she was. There was also talk that Jim Bob Duggar had tried to talk Vuolo into moving to Arkansas, but his life is in Texas. It seems that while the family isn’t too thrilled about the move, most of them are supportive. Distance is a hard thing, and the Duggars already had a small taste of that when Josh and Anna Duggar went to pursue politics, and Jill and Derrick Dillard went to do mission work in El Salvador. In fact, Jessa is the only married sister left in Arkansas right now.

Going forward, it will be interesting to see how Jessa Dugar interacts with her sister. There was a conversation about the Seewald family going to visit Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo in Texas. Jinger wanted the family to give her some time before they made the trip. It looks like being a newlywed is important to her, and she wants time to get used to all of the new changes in her life. Without her family all under one roof, there is going to be some big adjustments. Last night, fans got to see just how in love the newlyweds are and with the time they are taking to themselves, their love for one another is apparent.

Some critics have gone out on a limb and accused Jessa Duggar of being jealous of Jinger Duggar. Social media was blowing up with comments and photos from the wedding episode of Counting On, many of them not too nice. Jessa is the only sister who hasn’t done traveling with her husband. She has remained in Arkansas, living in the small two-bedroom family home that has been passed down through the generations. While it may not necessarily be jealousy, it is definitely emotional for Jessa to watch her sister get married and leave the Duggar compound. Fans are waiting for an update from Jinger Duggar and are hoping that Counting On crews may have done some filming down in Texas.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are currently enjoying their newest addition, Henry Wilberforce. All of the episodes are filmed several months in advance, and it appears that whatever happened emotionally between Jessa and Jinger Duggar during the wedding has been dealt with. The sisters love each other and only want the best for one another, even it if it happens to be in another state.

