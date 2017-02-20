Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Face Engagement, Pregnancy Rumors

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are going strong, but is the “Used To Love You” singer pregnant or engaged?

As Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton continue to promote the new season of The Voice, fans are wondering what’s next for the musical couple and while they have not confirmed any of the recent rumors, they continue to spend quality time with one another.

Most recently, after appearing on numerous talk shows separately last week, Gwen Stefani made a surprise appearance during Blake Shelton’s Los Angeles show at The Forum.

As Entertainment Tonight reported on February 18, Gwen Stefani popped up unexpectedly during Blake Shelton’s “Doing It To Country Songs Tour” on Friday night and joined him on stage for a performance of their hit duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.” During the appearance, Gwen Stefani was spotted wearing a black turtleneck, a colorful skirt and black boots while her country crooner boyfriend kept it casual in a black button-down and jeans.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating on the set of The Voice Season 9, which was Stefani’s second season on the show. While the two singers had been friends before the start of filming at the end of 2015, they grew close to one another on set after going through divorces from their former spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, months prior.

Following the debut of their relationship in November 2015, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began facing rumors of an engagement or pregnancy and last year, Us Weekly shared a report which suggested that they were drafting their dream-day team. According to the report, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were “starting to finalize” their wedding arrangements and had already “met with vendors.”

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton hadn’t yet confirmed their alleged engagement, the outlet suggested they could wed sometime “before the end of the year,” but the potential wedding never happened. Instead, the couple continues to happily date and spend time together as a family with Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton also continue to be faced with rumors of a possible pregnancy. In fact, just months ago, a Life & Style magazine source suggested that Stefani and Shelton were not only planning to get married, but also that they planned to do so while Stefani was pregnant with their potential first child.

Gwen Stefani “has no problem walking down the aisle while pregnant,” an insider revealed, with another adding, “She sees how amazing Blake is with her kids and she told him she wants to give him his own child.”

According to the report, Gwen Stefani was researching in vitro fertilization as well as other options, including surrogacy, in hopes of conceiving her fourth child.

“No matter what, [Gwen Stefani] wants the child to be hers and Blake’s baby together. She’s ready,” the source explained.

In other Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton news, the couple will soon reunite on the set of The Voice Season 12. Although Shelton has been featured as a coach on the show since its start, Stefani has not been seen on the show in a full-time role since Season 9.

Deadline confirmed Gwen Stefani’s return to The Voice last October.

“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen, Alicia, Blake and Adam will bring to Season 12,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “With Miley returning for Season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, as well as their co-stars, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, tune into The Voice Season 12, which premieres next Monday night, February 27, on NBC at 8 p.m.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]