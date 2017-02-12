New Donald Trump Impeachment Poll: Move To Impeach Picking Up Steam In A Hurry

Three weeks after his inauguration, after a series of scandals, controversies, and protests, Americans may already be hoping for an early end to the Donald Trump presidency. A new poll shows that just as many Americans now support Trump’s impeachment as oppose it. That’s the first time that the percentage of the American people who want to see Trump impeached equaled the number who believe he should have chance to right the ship of his erratic administration.

The latest revelations regarding Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn allegedly holding discussions with a high-ranking Russian official prior to the election last year has been a significant factor in spurring calls for Trump’s impeachment.

Flynn’s actions could constitute evidence that the Trump campaign itself was colluding with the Russian to tamper with the election, which would be illegal and as a result, a potentially impeachable offense.

In a poll by Public Policy Polling released on Friday, nearly half of the poll’s respondents, 46 percent, said they now favored the impeachment of Trump — just 21 days into his term. An equal number, 46 percent, told the PPP pollsters that they opposed impeaching Trump.

The numbers are significantly higher than after the first two weeks of Trump’s term, and even voters who cast ballots for Hillary Clinton in the November 8 election but who were initially willing to give Trump a chance have now changed their minds, and prefer to see him go through the impeachment process.

“Support for impeaching Trump has crept up from 35 percent two weeks ago, to 40 percent last week, to its 46 percent standing this week,” PPP said in a press release accompanying the poll results. “While Clinton voters initially only supported Trump’s impeachment 65/14, after seeing him in office over the last few weeks that’s gone up already to 83/6.”

In addition, an online petition calling for Trump’s immediate impeachment has now gathered more than 840,000 signers.

“From the moment he assumed the office, President Donald Trump has been in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution,” wrote the petition’s sponsors, RootsAction.org. “The President is not above the law. We will not allow President Trump to profit from the presidency at the expense of our democracy.”

The PPP poll showed plenty of further bad news for Trump, beyond the fast-growing support for his impeachment. Though Trump has publicly vented his anger at federal judges who has now blocked his executive order banning travel to the United States from seven predominantly Muslim, Middle Eastern countries, the PPP poll showed that a majority of Americans say that judges are more trustworthy than Trump himself.

In fact, while 53 percent in the PPP poll said that they believe judges will make correct decisions for the good of the country, only 38 percent said they trust Trump to make those decisions.

Among respondents who identified themselves as Trump voters, however, respect for the judiciary is significantly lower. A full 51 percent of Trump voters said that the president should simply be allowed to ignore court decisions that go against his wishes. Only 33 percent of Trump voters say that the president should be bound to follow court rulings.

