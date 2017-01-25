Jeremy Calvert On His ‘Rocky’ Relationship With Leah Messer: Did ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Ban Him From Seeing Corey Simms’ Twins?

Jeremy Calvert may be back together with his fiancee, Brooke Wehr, but when it comes to his ex-wife, Leah Messer, things aren’t great.

About two years after they decided to end their marriage, Jeremy Calvert and Leah Messer are struggling to maintain a healthy relationship as they continue to co-parent their daughter Adalynn, who will celebrate her fourth birthday next month.

A short time ago, Jeremy Calvert and Leah Messer were seen coming to blows after Calvert took Adalynn out of state without getting Messer’s permission before doing so. However, according to Calvert, he doesn’t feel that Messer should get to determine where he and his child spend their time. As he explained on Instagram, there was a major flood in West Virginia at the time, and he simply wanted to be in a safer situation with their daughter.

“I do not need to check with my ex-wife to see if it’s OK if I take my daughter to Ohio on my weekend with Addie,” Jeremy Calvert wrote on Instagram. “Leah thinks she gets to be in control, and that I should have to ask her for permission for everything to do with Addie, and that she gets the final answer. That’s just not how it’s going to go.”

His turn to talk… #TeenMom2‘s Jeremy Calvert slammed ex-wife Leah Messer and MTV for faking scenes: https://t.co/5DsQbdCHqf pic.twitter.com/frI4yNIM7D — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 18, 2017

Jeremy Calvert and Leah Messer parted ways in late 2014 after he accused her of cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend, Robbie Kidd. Although they seemed to try to work through their issues in the months that followed, they ultimately divorced in June of 2015.

While Jeremy Calvert and Leah Messer appeared to get along fairly well after their divorce, things have since taken a turn for the worse.

“Things are for sure rocky right now,” Jeremy Calvert admitted to the Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “We are on speaking terms, but that’s about it. I don’t talk to Leah about anything other than Addie. I text Leah every day to ask about Addie and her school, the normal dad stuff, and that’s it. We don’t talk about anything else. I don’t give a damn what’s she doing in her own life. I could say a lot more about Leah, but I don’t, because of my daughter.”

Jeremy Calvert has taken aim at a number of issues with the current season of Teen Mom 2, and on January 24, he shared a video suggesting his ex-wife had been acting during one of the scenes.

In addition to Jeremy Calvert’s co-parenting issues with Leah Messer, he and the Teen Mom 2 star are reportedly at odds due to her decision to remove him from the lives of her twins, Ali and Aleeah, 7. According to Calvert, who was the stepdad of the girls for years, he is often targeted with mean comments due to his lack of involvement with the twins, but unfortunately, he doesn’t have a choice when it comes to being a part of their lives.

“Leah has said that she doesn’t want me to be part of the twins’ lives because she doesn’t want them to get confused,” he explained to the Ashley. “I can’t be in their lives if their mom doesn’t want me to be there. They aren’t my daughters.”

While Jeremy Calvert may not be in the twins’ lives at this point, he has maintained a civil relationship with their father and Messer’s ex-hubsand, Corey Simms, and has been known to spend time with him and his wife, Miranda, during Teen Mom 2-related trips.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Calvert/Instagram]