‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 9 Episode 11: Spoilers, Recaps, And Commentary

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9: Episode 11 aired Sunday night, January 22, 2017, and if you missed it, or if you just enjoy reading recaps and commentary, the Inquisitr has you covered. Warning: The remainder of this article contains open spoilers.

Kenya and Phaedra Channel “Thelma & Louise”

As you may or may not know, Phaedra Parks sponsors a camp in Fenton, Michigan, where kids in urban areas can go and get some time in the country. She and her frenemy Kenya headed up there to serve as an inspiration to kids affected by the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, and they jokingly referred to themselves as the new “Thelma & Louise.”

After landing in Detroit, the pair rented a car and headed to camp, Kenya keeping the pedal to the metal in the convertible and mussing both ladies’ hair.

???? lol at Phaedra’s face when Kenya was trying to fix her scarf while driving! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/KhZiifcvTI — IsntDaveOne (@IsntDaveOne) January 23, 2017

Once at the camp, Kenya appeared to have a change of heart after seeing her sleeping quarters. She even dissed the campers, who had made a “welcome” sign for her adorned with glitter, by failing to notice the sign while she checked the bed and questioned whether she could sleep in a “prison camp” and starts wondering if there’s a Hilton nearby.

Vulture writer Ali Barthwell was disgusted by Kenya’s behavior.

“Kenya. Could you just not? For one damn minute?… I know a thing or two about that part of Michigan. Kenya is going to have to go a long way to find a hotel that doesn’t have “Express” or “Courtyard” or “Extended Stay” in the title.”

During her confessional, even Phaedra got a sick burn in at Kenya.

“Kenya has laid on a lot of beds and not all of them are Ritz-Carltons.”

Porsha and Todd’s Awkward Lunch

The cameras cut back to Atlanta, where Porsha is meeting Todd for lunch. Todd drops a bomb on her: He was asked by his employer to either ditch Porsha or quit his job. So he did what he thought was the right thing and told his bosses to take a hike.

As Entertainment Weekly writer Evan Slead explains it, “This apparently stems from Porsha’s constant Instagram posts about her connection to the Democratic Party. The photos with Porsha wearing a bikini on the beach apparently didn’t sit well with Todd’s adviser either.”

On #RHOA, Todd Stewart quits his job to stay with Porsha Williams: https://t.co/DTwefg5Bdj pic.twitter.com/7z8H7ew93j — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 23, 2017

While most women would think that a man quitting his job rather than disrespect his woman is admirable, Porsha wasn’t feeling it. She freaked out and told Todd he wasn’t taking his life seriously enough.

Back at Camp

Back in Michigan, Kenya finally gained some perspective after listening to the kids’ stories. On the final night of camp, the kids held a talent show of sorts, and Kenya was moved to tears listening to the kids talk about the challenges they’ve faced. One kid spoke of never seeing his parents and having only a picture. Another spoke of his brother being shot three times in the head.

Phaedra and Kenya bade goodbye to the kids with hugs, and Kenya, apparently moved by the whole thing, decides that the Real Housewives cast should have a sit-down and work on their relationships. It even appears that Phaedra and Kenya are finally burying the hatchet.

Bob Is Back

Sheree’s ex, who has been popping up on RHOA from time to time, showed up again, this time to rent out a private room at a French burlesque club for reasons known only to Bob. Bob professes his love and admiration, while a single dancer does her thing, before Bob takes a boa from the dancer and proceeds to do a “dance” of his own. Sheree looked horrified, at least to the cameras. But during her confessional, she admitted that she may be interested in taking Bob back.

Meanwhile, Porsha has been on bed rest from fainting at a nail salon. It seems that stress does this to her, and she just needed a break. Todd shows up and, well, we’ll let Ali Barthwell explain.

“Todd comes over to bring her some ice cream to cheer her up. Of course, he takes a bite before he gives it to her. That’s classic Todd. He’s mad they can’t spend any time together because she works too much. Yeah. Okay. Porsha tells him that she’s a grown woman and doesn’t need a partner who is immature and thinks their relationship is a joke. Then she kicks him out of her mother’s house.”

The Wrap-Up

Finally, the RHOA ladies are all gathered for a meal and to listen to Phaedra propose a group “glamping” trip. Everyone seems on board at first, until Kenya, for some reason, brings up Phaedra’s anger issues, and the whole thing goes downhill from there. Everyone starts yelling at everyone else, until it all gets to be too much and they try to leave, with their fight spilling over into the parking lot and street.

However, previews for next week make it look like the gang let bygones be bygones and do, in fact, agree to go on a glamping trip. We’ll have to see how it all plays out next week.

What did you think of Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 Episode 11?

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]