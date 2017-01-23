Is ‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Pregnant And Engaged? She Debuts A New Ring

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are just days away from their baby girl’s due date and as they await their child’s birth, new rumors have hit the web which suggest the Teen Mom 2 couple may be engaged.

While Jenelle Evans has not yet announced any plans to get married to Eason, she shared a photo of a new ring on social media this week, which quickly got the tongues of her many fans and followers wagging. On January 21, OK! Magazine shared a report with readers about Jenelle Evans’ mysterious ring. “Is [Jenelle Evans] engaged,” the magazine asked.

Although Jenelle Evans may eventually walk down the aisle with her third child’s father, she isn’t engaged quite yet. Instead, her mystery ring actually belongs to her daughter. “Baby jewelry,” she explained to fans after sharing the photo on Snapchat.

Jenelle Evans later posted a picture of a silver bracelet, which also belonged to her “little princess.”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began dating in late 2015 after the reality star’s relationship with Nathan Griffith, the father of her second child, came to an end. A short time later, they moved in together.

Jenelle Evans also has an older son, Jace, from her past relationship with Andrew Lewis. Meanwhile, David Eason has two older children as well.

In early 2016, rumors began swirling in regard to a possible pregnancy for Jenelle Evans, but for months, the reality star denied she was expecting. Then, ahead of her appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, Evans confirmed that she was having a baby with a photo of her sizable baby bump on Instagram.

Since Jenelle Evans announced her pregnancy, she and David Eason have been filming scenes for the second half of Season 7, which is currently airing on MTV. However, just as they did in real life, Jenelle Evans and David Eason denied they were expecting a child when initially asked about the subject.

On January 21, Jenelle Evans took to Instagram, where she revealed she was just one week away from her due date. “39 weeks, 7 day countdown has started!” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her baby bump.

Months prior to Jenelle Evans’ baby announcement, she spoke out and claimed she and Eason were taking things slow.

“He’s a very hard worker, and I love that about him,” Jenelle Evans said during an interview with People Magazine. “He doesn’t care about me making money, or how much I get, he still pays his own bills, and he still gives me money for rent and everything, which I’ve never had any boyfriend do!”

“Jace absolutely loves him, [he] always wants to be around him,” she continued. “And he has an 8-year-old daughter that comes and spends the weekends along with Jace, so they get along very well and everyone is just really happy.”

As for their future, Jenelle Evans said she “can definitely see [David Eason] as a great person [to have kids with],” but at the time, she confirmed they were “taking things slow.”

“We’re not looking into marriage or kids or [anything] like that,” she claimed. “I even said on camera, I said: ‘I’ll be miserable for the rest of my life as long as I have my family together,’ but honestly, it’s really about being happy, and if you’re not happy, your kids aren’t going to happy, and that’s the most important thing.”

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her growing family, including her boyfriend David Eason, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B, which air every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]