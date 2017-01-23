“Is @Flotus Trump the first sexy First Lady?” That’s the question that was asked by the Philly Inquirer on Twitter that has brought an apology from the Philly Inquirer about First Lady Melania Trump. The question about the sexiness of Melania caused anger as soon as it was posed online — not only because it seemed to objectify Mrs. Trump as the First Lady, but also because it seemed to completely disrespect and nullify any sexiness that former First Lady Michelle Obama and previous first ladies in the White House brought to the table. Therefore, with the Philly Inquirer on Twitter asking, “Is @Flotus Trump the first sexy First Lady?” the publication seemed to anger both feminists and non-feminists alike. Those who are defending the Philly Inquirer on Twitter note that a question of sexiness wasn’t necessarily insulting to First Lady Melania. The melee started as part of a fashion column about Mrs. Trump’s choice to kick off “her first ladyship fully embracing her sexy…unlike any first lady before her,” when Mrs. Trump kicked off the first dance with Mr. Trump at the inauguration balls. As seen in the below photo galleries, Mrs. Trump’s fashion sense as a former model has been carried with Melania to the Inauguration Day festivities and beyond.
‘Is @Flotus Trump The First Sexy First Lady?’ Melania Trump Twitter Question Brings Apology From ‘Philly Inquirer’
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
<> on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
dress melania trump designer herve pierre21
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
dress melania trump designer herve pierre22
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
dress melania trump designer herve pierre23
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
<> on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
<> on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
dress melania trump designer herve pierre38
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Liberty Ball
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
<> on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Trump at Liberty Ball in Washington, D. C.
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Trump at Liberty Ball in Washington, D. C.
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
dress melania trump designer herve pierre58
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
dress melania trump designer herve pierre59
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
President Trump at Liberty Ball in Washington, D. C.
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
dress melania trump designer herve pierre61
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Inauguration Freedom Ball
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
dress melania trump designer herve pierre69
[Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
dress melania trump designer herve pierre73
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
dress melania trump designer herve pierre74
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
dress melania trump designer herve pierre75
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
dress melania trump designer herve pierre76
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
President Trump at Liberty Ball in Washington, D. C.
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
<> on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends Commander In Chief Ball
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
dress melania trump designer herve pierre93
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
dress melania trump designer herve pierre97
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
President Donald Trump Attends A Salute To Our Armed Services Ball
[Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]
However, as reported by Heavy, enough people found the question of Melania’s sexiness enough of a distraction to warrant an apology from the Philly Inquirer. It all began with the fashion section of the Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper, which started out innocently enough, with a commentary about Mrs. Trump’s sense of style and the “elegance plus sex appeal” that Melania has brought to the White House.
The Philly Inquirer noted that Elizabeth Wellington (@EWellingtonPHL on Twitter) “wrote favorably on FLOTUS’s fashion sense, noting that she brings elegance + sex appeal to the White House.” However, by Wellington, listed as “fashion writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer” on her Twitter bio, asking if Mrs. Trump was the first sexy First Lady, as can still be seen in the URL of the Philly Inquirer article, some readers took it as an insult to Mrs. Obama. Whereas Elizabeth may have meant it as a light-hearted question from the heart, others took umbrage with the language.
Ironically, some saw racial overtones in the question. By asking if Melania was the first sexy First Lady, certain readers believed Wellington was automatically assuming that Mrs. Obama couldn’t be as sexy because of her African-American race — which is ironic, because Wellington appears to be an African-American woman. However, the anger on Twitter began, and lots of tweets were posted with memes and the like showing the incredulous reaction to the question of sexiness.
Those who didn’t focus on the question of Mrs. Obama’s sexiness versus Mrs. Trump’s sexiness wanted folks to focus on things beyond the physical appearances of both women.
Wellington likely didn’t realize her words about Melania’s inaugural ball dress and sexiness would bring any controversy.
“But unlike any first lady before her, Trump kicked off her first ladyship fully embracing her sexy. She and President Trump slow-danced to Frank Sinatra’s classic version of ‘My Way’…and she looking like a beauty queen dancing – albeit awkwardly – with her king.”
'Is @Flotus Trump The First Sexy First Lady?' Melania Trump Twitter Question Brings Apology From 'Philly Inquirer'
Melania Trump
[Image by Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Mike Pence, Karen Pence
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Rob Carr/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Rob Carr/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Rob Carr/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Rob Carr/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Rob Carr/AP Images]
Trump Obama
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Trump Obama
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Mike Pence, Karen Pence
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by David J. Phillip/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama
[Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Jack Gruber/USA Today Network/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Jack Gruber/USA Today Network/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Michael Heiman/AP Images]
Trump Obama
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Jack Gruber/USA Today Network/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Jack Gruber/USA Today Network/AP Images]
Fashion-Melania Trump-Photo Gallery
[Image by David J. Phillip/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Paul Ryan
[Image by Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by John Angelillo/UPI/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Jack Gruber/USA Today Network/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Michael Heiman/Getty Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Michael Heiman/Getty Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Michael Heiman/AP and Getty Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Michael Heiman/AP and Getty Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Michael Heiman/AP and Getty Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Michael Heiman/AP and Getty Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
APTOPIX Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Cliff Owen/AP Images]
Melania Trump
[Image by Scott Applewhite/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by David J. Phillip/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by David J. Phillip/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Win McNamee/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Rob Carr/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Win McNamee/AP Images]
Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Melania Trump
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]
Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Barron, Melania Trump
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Barron, Melania Trump
[Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Mark A. Milley, Melania Trump
[Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
[Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Donald Trump, James Mattis, Melania Trump
[Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]
Trump Inauguration
[Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Jim Bourg/Getty Images]
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
[Image by Evan Vucci/Getty Images]
On Sunday, January 22, the Philly Inquirer apologized for the headline and tweet.
“We apologize for insensitive language on a tweet about Melania Trump. The headline and tweet were inappropriate. We’ve changed the headline on the column to better reflect the message.”
Some of the reactions to the question of Mrs. Trump being the first sexy First Lady can be read below.
They seriously think Melania Trump is the first sexy FLOTUS!?! pic.twitter.com/02e4BFkHkJ
— Cain (@i_mcain) January 23, 2017
Q: What's sexy? A: FLOTUS Eleanor Roosevelt vocally supporting & advocating for the civil rights of ALL Americans https://t.co/kHAPN9Oj1G
— Rufus Pufus (@DTWT_Rufus) January 23, 2017
RT @PhillyInquirer: Is @Flotus Trump the first sexy first lady? https://t.co/LXNcuYNwMO pic.twitter.com/CeVBdfiHAp
— Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) January 23, 2017
[Featured Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]