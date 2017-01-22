Kentucky Woman Fired And Under Secret Service Radar After Tweeting About Donald Trump’s Assassination

A Kentucky woman is now under the watch of Secret Service after she posted a tweet hoping that someone would “be kind enough to assassinate Trump.”

Heather Lowrey, a resident of Louisiana, posted the following tweet on Tuesday, three days before President Trump’s inauguration.

“If someone was cruel enough to assassinate MLK, maybe someone will be kind enough to assassinate Trump. #bekind #trump #lovetrumpshate.”

The assassination tweet, which was obviously made in bad taste, immediately prompted discussions on Twitter and before she knew it, Lowrey was the subject of an intense social media backlash. Soon after, Lowrey deleted the tweet and deactivated her account, hoping that would be the end of it. But the nature of her post meant that not only Trump’s supporters, but even the Secret Service was now casting an eye on all her actions.

According to Fox 8, the United States Secret Service has already interviewed the Kentucky woman but the details of that interview have not been disseminated to the media, although reports suggest that she remains under investigation. While it is possible that Lowrey had no ulterior motive while making such a post on her Twitter account, any message that compromises or threatens the security of the new President of America demands a full investigation by the Secret Service.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Lowrey’s employers, which are more than one in number because she had more than a single job, have all fired her because of the “malicious intent” of her tweet. Va Vixen’s burlesque group, one of the Kentucky woman’s employers, claimed to have fired her immediately after learning about her tweet. The group released the following statement after firing Lowrey.

“Please, know that we, at Va Va Vixens, do not condone the behavior of Heather Lowrey. She was dismissed the moment we were informed of this incident. We have a zero tolerance policy for such. It’s no secret that we are in the midst of a divided nation. With so much hate and anger in the world, our hope is to be a sanctuary that welcomes all walks of life with open arms. We do not condone hate by any party and will not partake in it. We in no way support negative behavior or malicious intent from anyone.”

Another of Lowrey’s employers, American Income Life — Travis Moody Offices Kentucky-Indiana, also posted an update about having fired the Kentucky woman after it emerged that she had made the Trump assassination tweet, reports Wave 3 News.

“Heather Lowrey is no longer contracted with the Travis Moody Agency. The Travis Moody Agency, its agents and its staff do not share the same views, nor opinions as Heather Lowrey. We have a zero tolerance policy and would never condone this behavior.”

Meanwhile, as the transition of power took place this week, it appears the United States Secret Service has a lot of work on its hands. As the Daily Mail reports, Secret Service plans to open an investigation into Madonna after the singer stated during Women’s March in Washington that the thought of “blowing up the White House” has crossed her mind several times since Donald Trump’s election back in November.

“I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything.”

Her comments drew a raucous applause from the several thousand people who had gathered in Washington on Saturday for the pro-women and anti-Trump march.

Secret Service to investigate Madonna after she tells #WomensMarch she thought about 'blowing up the White House' https://t.co/c7E9NfrE0W pic.twitter.com/21kbfkkm3Z — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 22, 2017

Jeff Rushton, a social media expert at the University of Louisville, said that people must be more careful as the 2016 election has led to a lot of partisan divide between Americans, but he hoped that none of the comments made about Donald Trump’s assassination were actually made with any degree of sincerity.

[Featured Image by Olivier Doulier/Getty Images]