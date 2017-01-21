Toni Anderson Missing: GoFundMe Campaign Reaches Almost $10,000, As Friends Hit Streets To Spread Word About Kansas City Disappearance

It’s been almost a week since Kansas City, Missouri woman Toni Anderson went missing after being stopped by police on a local highway. Fundraising efforts to help find her continue to increase and have topped almost $10,000, while her friends took to the streets to publicize Toni’s disappearance even further.

Shortly after Toni vanished, her boyfriend, Pete Sanchez, set up a GoFundMe page, initially to hire a private investigator to handle the case. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, her father, Brian Anderson, spoke to The Wichita Eagle about the fundraising efforts and said a private investigator will not be involved as long as law enforcement is looking into Toni’s case.

Brian added that he and his wife are now running the GoFundMe campaign and might eventually use the funds obtained to offer a reward that may lead to information regarding Toni’s whereabouts. At press, Toni’s GoFundMe page had far exceeded its original goal of $8,000 and is now at $9,815.

Toni’s friends have also been proactive in the search for her, placing her story and her images on social media and other places online. On Friday, her friends took to the streets handing out fliers to people they encountered and asking local businesses in North Kansas City to post them in conspicuous places, hoping their efforts would help to bring Toni home soon, according to News West 9.

this picture i took while hiking after basscenter is probably the best photo i've ever taken of myself lol pic.twitter.com/haqy1eP8Za — #BringToniHome (@Tonianderson2) December 20, 2016

This mass effort didn’t just include those local to the area but also drew people from around the country who know Toni. One friend, Jared Morton, spoke to News West 9 and said the following.

“I’m just worried and I’m doing my best to get Toni home… I’m just trying to do everything I can. I came. Traveled 1,000 miles just to get here and I’m here to help.”

Another of Toni’s friends, Taylor Lavallee, also spoke to News West 9, saying the fliers may spark the memory of someone who may have seen her. Taylor noted the following.

“…Maybe that’s somebody that has just a little bit of information that… you know… could lead to her coming home to us, you know? My heart hurts for her family… She was just a light in a very dark world.”

A candlelight vigil was held for Toni on Thursday night at Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Wichita. According to KWCH, scripture was read, while prayers and moments of silence were also engaged in by those in attendance.

Police say Toni left her place of employment, a local strip club called Chrome, at around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. Toni works as a server at the adult entertainment establishment, according to Fox News.

About 30 minutes later after Toni left work, Roxanne Townsend, a friend of Toni’s, received a text message from her that read, “OMG… just pulled over again.”

what do i look like i do for a living pic.twitter.com/JTnscsJzyU — #BringToniHome (@Tonianderson2) November 16, 2016

A North Kansas City police officer stopped Toni as she drove down 9-Highway because she made an improper lane change. Darin Snapp with the Kansas City Police Department told Fox News that Toni “stated to the officer that she was almost out of gas.” He added that the officer who stopped Toni told her there was a gas station close by, gave her a warning for the violation, and then observed Toni head to a nearby QuikTrip, which appears to be the last time she was seen.

Her father told Fox News that there were “two attempts” to use Toni’s ATM card at the QuikTrip location and shortly thereafter, her GPS stopped working. However, her father said Toni’s insurance company indicates the GPS on her vehicle tracked her to the gas station.

According to Toni’s father, she never showed up for classes at the University of Missouri at Kansas City, which she was slated to begin on Tuesday. Her parents emphasized they found a day planner with Toni’s classes and other appointments written in it after going through her apartment.

Despite the details surrounding Toni’s case, police have said there appear to be no obvious signs of foul play regarding her disappearance, according to News West 9.

Toni is described as being from about 5-feet, 4-inches tall to 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and around 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes and was last known to be driving a 2013 black Ford Focus with Kansas license plate number 989 GAX.

Anyone with information about Toni Anderson is urged to call the Kansas City Police Department Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.

