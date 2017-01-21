Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy Rumor: Lamar Odom Would Be Devastated, Source Claims

Khloe Kardashian being pregnant with her first child is a rumor that just won’t get out of Lamar Odom’s head, it has been claimed.

According to Life & Style, the socialite recently found out that she’s expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, but from what a source claims, there won’t be an official announcement until Khloe has reached a certain trimester.

Of course, until a Kardashian representative confirms the report, fans are considering it to be nothing but a rumor. But according to Hollywood Life, Khloe’s ex-husband, Lamar, is freaking out and prays that the supposed love of his life is not having a child with Tristan, claiming that it would completely shatter his heart into pieces.

Lamar Odom has publicly stressed that he’s trying his hardest to reconcile with Khloe, having successfully completed a one-month rehab program earlier this month.

In an interview with The Doctors, the disgraced former athlete reveals that he still loves Kardashian and would do anything to “get my wife back.”

To now be bombarded with allegations concerning Khloe Kardashian’s supposed pregnancy is breaking Odom’s heart, a source claims. The father-of-two would evidently know that there’s no chance he could make things right with the TV star if she was, in fact, pregnant with Tristan’s child.

“Lamar would hope Khloe’s not pregnant,” an insider reveals.

“He can’t see her having a child with anyone but him! He’d be devastated and heartbroken if Khloe had Tristan’s baby.” “That would eat him alive because he would realize that he truly fu**ed up and blew the chance of giving her the one thing she’s always wanted in life — a child. As far as he’s concerned, she already has step-children who love and respect her.”

Khloe Kardashian has been very open about her plans for the future, admitting that starting a family is definitely one of her main priorities, Yahoo adds, having already gushed that her romance with Tristan Thompson could not be any better, there’s every reason for Odom to freak out about the pregnancy rumor.

The 37-year-old knows that he’s put Khloe Kardashian through hell, especially over the summer when Khloe had allegedly begged Lamar to seek professional help at a rehab facility, having heard that Lamar was reportedly dealing with drugs and alcohol again.

Kardashian had invested so much time in trying to get Lamar back on his feet after his overdose in October 2015. Khloe was there for him at all times, so to then be told that Odom wasn’t interested in acting on her wishes to check into rehab infuriated the 32-year-old and consequently left her with no choice but to cut all ties with the former Clippers NBA player.

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, has already confirmed that her daughter is now the proud owner of a multi-million dollar home in Cleveland, very close to Tristan’s home, giving off the idea that Khloe is very much committed to making this long-distance relationship work.

And while Lamar is still under the impression that he stands a chance to get back with his ex-wife, sources make it known that Khloe Kardashian could not be happier with Tristan, adding that a reconciliation with Lamar, whether she’s pregnant or not, is out of the question.

News of Khloe’s alleged pregnancy comes one week after the E! network confirmed the return of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The show’s forthcoming series is expected to premiere in March, it has been announced, and will feature the aftermath of Kim’s robbery ordeal while touching upon Kanye’s hospitalization scare.

Are you siding with Khloe Kardashian on this one? Would you want to see her reconcile with her ex-husband in the future?

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]