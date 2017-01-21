White Supremacist And Trump Supporter Richard Spencer Punched In Face During Inauguration Interview [Video]

Richard Spencer, white supremacist, Trump supporter, and founder of the so-called “alt-right,” was punched in the face on inauguration day. The attack took place during an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation not far from the official inauguration festivities, and the whole thing was captured on camera and shared with the world by the media corporation.

When he was punched, white nationalist Richard Spencer was speaking to Australian Broadcasting’s Zoe Daniel in midst of widespread anti-Trump Washington D.C. protests. In the middle of speaking to Daniel, Spencer began fielding questions from protesters and other passers-by. Those who interjected in the white supremacists’ interview clearly knew who he was and what he stands for because they asked Richard Spencer if he was a neo-Nazi, reports CNN.

In all the fun of Richard Spencer getting punched, let's not forget it was "liberal" Mother Jones who gave him a profile in the first place pic.twitter.com/WK1eMTjh9p — Jordan (@ImitationJordan) January 21, 2017

Spencer responded that he is not affiliated with the neo-Nazis, and that in fact affiliates of that sect of white supremacists often “hate” him.

Richard Spencer was then asked about his “Pepe the Frog” pin, a symbol that has been officially designated as a hate symbol because of its ties to Antisemitic and racist causes. Before the avowed Trump supporter and white supremacist could articulate what his controversial pin meant to him, an unidentified and masked assailant entered the camera shot while punching Spencer in the face.

Richard Spencer getting clocked with his little Pepe the Frog pin ???????????? pic.twitter.com/z6BKlKXnqZ — Gunny_Raiders (@RealRaidersTalk) January 20, 2017

A short time later, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation posted a video Spencer being punched to social media for the world to see.

Despite clearly taking a forceful punch to the side of the face, even staggering, Richard Spencer took to Twitter a short time later to claim that he had suffered “no serious damage.”

I was just physically assaulted twice by antifas. No serious damage. I can take a punch. — Richard ???? Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) January 20, 2017

As The Mirror reports, long before being sucker punched while celebrating the victory of his idol, Donald Trump, white supremacist Richard Spencer rose to fame and notoriety for his controversial “alt-right” politics and movement. In a November speech for the National Policy Institute (an avowed white supremacist organization with a mission statement that includes being “dedicated to the heritage, identity, and future of people of European descent in the United States, and around the world”), Richard Spencer and his followers were caught on camera giving the Nazi salute while shouting “Hail Trump.”

best thing abt neo-nazi Richard Spencer getting punched in the face: it taught me their stupid haircuts really do flop like that. pic.twitter.com/9nkr1b204f — MAX IM A KOOPA (@meakoopa) January 20, 2017

In the same speech, the Trump supporter and white supremacist claims that the United States is “a white country,” and worse.

“We don’t exploit other groups, we don’t gain anything from their presence. They need us and not the other way around.”

Spencer is also widely known for publicly denying that he is a white supremacist, despite frequently making controversial comments about subjects such as “peaceful ethnic cleansing” and calling non-white people “despicable creatures.”

“We were not meant to beg for moral validation from some of the most despicable creatures to ever populate the planet.”

In the immediate aftermath of being sucker punched in Washington D.C., Richard Spencer called the caught-on-tape assault “terrible.”

“It was absolutely terrible. I’ve certain never had this happen before — a sucker punch in broad daylight.”

Heil Trump ?? But he's not a Nazi tho #RichardSpencer pic.twitter.com/rV86LqwoqC — Abolitionist (@Black_Intifada) January 21, 2017

At the time that the white supremacist being punched was first reported on, Washington D.C. police were not looking for the masked person who socked Richard Spencer in the jaw. The city was dealing with massive anti-Trump protests (including a limo on fire, damaged buildings, and the need for tear gas and pepper spray to be utilized on protesters) at the time of the attack, and because the punch hadn’t been reported, D.C. police were not investigating.

According to Spencer, that is going to change. He told the media that he did report being punched by calling 911 shortly afterward, and according to a later Twitter post, Richard Spencer plans to file an official police report, as well.

I will be filling a police report this afternoon in the District of Columbia. — Richard ???? Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) January 21, 2017

Spencer also used his Twitter account, which features a controversial frog emoji, an apparent throwback to the infamous Pepe, to call D.C. protesters “animals” and to threaten to protect himself if police don’t.

My only mistake was in giving an interview to someone on a public street while animals tore through D.C. — Richard ???? Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) January 21, 2017

If law enforcement can't protect us from antifa assaults we will begin protecting ourselves. — Richard ???? Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) January 21, 2017

When the news broke that white supremacist Richard Spencer had been punched in D.C., many took to social media to applaud the efforts of the unidentified puncher.

@Jammond most motor mouthed racists of 21st Century besides David Duke — Soso (@sophagazelle) January 21, 2017

@MrPooni @KevinGFox I don't condone violence but this guys deserves it. — Gina Santonas (@Ginas1369) January 21, 2017

I'm super proud of all my friends walking in the women's march today. also proud of whoever punched Richard Spencer in the face. ❤️❤️ — Young Gunner (@machinegunkelly) January 21, 2017

On his own Twitter feed, Spencer took his assailant’s supporters to task.

I'm sure all those on Twitter wishing violence against me will suffer the same fate of banning as Chuck Johnson did for using a metaphor. — Richard ???? Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) January 21, 2017

For those unfamiliar with the controversial Chuck Johnson Twitter suspension, a little background. As Slate reports, the infamous alt-right Twitter troll was kicked off the social media platform for good in summer of 2015. The “metaphor” referred to by Richard Spencer was determined by Twitter to be much more than simple wordplay. In fact, when Johnson called on his Twitter followers to send cash to be used for the project of “taking out” civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson, the admins at Twitter agreed that Johnson had violated rules banning “participating in targeted abuse.”

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with white supremacist Richard Spencer being punched during the Trump inauguration, despite his threat to file an official police report in the case.

[Featured Image by David J. Phillip/AP Photo]