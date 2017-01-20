Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Reunite After Selena Gomez Drama — Taylor Swift And Kylie Jenner Take Sides?

Hollywood Life reports that model Bella Hadid and her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd have reunited in New York.

It comes after several outlets reported that Bella Hadid unfollowed Selena Gomez, his new love interest, on Instagram.

Bella’s unfollow was said to be motivated by Bella’s deep jealousy of Selena, who is reportedly “treated like a queen” by The Weeknd.

Bella and The Weeknd were together for two years, and many outlets report that he still has feelings for Bella, despite being involved with Selena Gomez.

Hollywood Life has dubbed Selena/Bella/The Weeknd a “dramatic love triangle.”

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd spent some time together in New York City! It appears that the exes both attended A$AP Rocky’s concert on Jan. 18, which is especially interesting since they’re currently in the middle of a dramatic love triangle with Selena Gomez.

The Weeknd may have given Selena Gomez reason to be jealous, too. He recently told his circle that he feels Bella Hadid will always be the person who knows the real him, because Hadid knew him before he was famous.

The Weeknd (real name Abel) apparently said that he is getting more and more famous now, and he doubts that any future lover will have the same clear view of his personality that Bella Hadid did.

The Weeknd seems to be aware that fame is something that attracts flatterers and insincere people. These people will be blinded by the glitz and glamour that surrounds you and less likely to see who you really are.

Interestingly, The Weeknd dealt with the issue of flattery and its dangers in the video for his hit song “Starboy.”

One scene in the video shows The Weeknd smashing a trophy cabinet.

Last week, a few outlets published pictures of The Weeknd kissing Selena Gomez, 24, after a dinner date in Santa Monica.

Observers noted that shortly after the pictures hit the internet, Bella Hadid unfollowed Selena Gomez on Instagram.

Bella reportedly felt “hurt and pissed” by the hookup, reports Hollywood Life.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd broke up just two months ago. It was The Weeknd who ended the two year relationship.

[Bella] and The Weeknd just split two months ago, and [Bella] runs in the same squad as Selena, so some are saying it was a major girl code violation.

Bella and Selena are both members of the high-profile Taylor Swift girl squad.

Hollywood Life reports that both Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift herself have felt pressure to take sides as the “dramatic love triangle” continue to hit headlines.

Kylie Jenner is reportedly on Team Bella and has said that she would like Abel and Bella to get back together.

Kylie even issued a light threat to Selena Gomez, saying that Selena “should be worried” because a lot of people in her circle want Bella and The Weeknd back together.

Kylie also apparently said that she would love to go on double dates with The Weeknd and Bella.

A source told the magazine the following:

“Kylie wants Abel [The Weeknd] and Bella to get back together and she’s not shy about saying it. Selena should be worried because Bella has a lot of friends that want to see her and Abel back together. Kylie wants to double date with them, and she’s way more Team Bella than Team Selena.”

The report also claims that Bella has been texting The Weeknd, telling him that Selena Gomez is only using him for fame.

It is not the first time Selena Gomez has been accused of that.

During a dramatic Instagram showdown with ex Justin Bieber last year, Justin wrote that Selena “used [him] for attention,” reports Just Jared.

That feud started when Gomez accused Bieber of not appreciated his fans, the Beliebers.

Justin Bieber wrote the following response to Selena Gomez:

“It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love…I’m not one for anyone receiving hate. Hope u all can be kind to my friends and each other. And yes I love my beliebers.”

Taylor Swift may feel pressure to take sides as the situation between Bella, Selena and The Weeknd heats up.

You might think that Taylor would take longtime BFF Selena Gomez’s side, but this is not happening, according to the report.

A source said that Taylor Swift values her ability to “get along with everyone” and she will not take sides at all.

“Taylor won’t pick sides. She gets along with everyone and wants to keep it that way.”

