‘xXx: Return Of Xander Cage’ After-Credits Scene: Is There A Scene Hidden At The Very End Of The Vin Diesel Action Flick?

Does xXx: Return of Xander Cage have an after-credits scene that will keep moviegoers in their seats for an extra surprise at the end?

For those who may not be familiar with the trend, the after-credits scene is a short scene inserted at the very end of the movie, after all the credits have ended. It’s something of a reward for viewers willing to sit through the five to 10 minutes of credits, and the scene usually offers a bit of closure on an unresolved plot line or sometimes offers a preview of an upcoming installment of a film series.

These scenes are common in action movies — and almost a standard in superhero films — so viewers who see xXx: Return of Xander Cage will likely want to know if there’s an after-credits scene to make it worth their wait.

[WARNING: Potential xXx: Return of Xander Cage spoilers ahead.]

So, if there a scene after the credits in xXx: Return of Xander Cage?

All indications point to no. While there has not been any definitive word from other the studio or early reviews, there has been no mention of a scene after the credits in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and that would seem to keep in line with the history of the franchise. The first two installments offered no extra scene after the credits ended, and the third appears to be headed the same way.

In the movie, Vin Diesel is returning in his role as Xander Cage, an extreme sports star turned government operative. The movie follows up the 2005 installment, xXx: State of the Union, and also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Nina Dobrev.

As Variety noted, the movie aims to entertain.

“D.J. Caruso directs from a script by F. Scott Frazier, which centers on Diesel’s deadpan character coming out of self-imposed exile in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box. Xander Cage finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments — while he and castmates toss out witty banter while performing what are touted as never-seen-before stunts.”

With the holiday movie season over and studios moving beyond Oscar-bait in favor of more blockbusters, there could be a potentially big audience waiting to see if there’s an after-credits scene in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. Variety predicted that the movie would be in tight competition with the M. Night Shyamalan thriller Split to win the opening-weekend box office total.

The Vin Diesel movie will also benefit from wide international interest. The movie was backed with $85 million from Chinese companies Huahua Media and Shanghai Film Group, Variety noted, and will be opening in 53 international markets including China on February 10.

There will likely be a strong pull from India as well, with Indian actress Deepika Padukone playing a major role in the movie.

As Zee News noted, Padukone was a big part of efforts to promote the movie overseas.

“The Bajirao Mastani actress along with her co-star Vin Diesel and the other cast members will be in London for two days. Following which, the team will visit India on January 12 and 13 to promote the action flick.”

So if there is no after-credits scene in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, at least viewers will get one advantage — a bit of a jump to the exits when the credits start to roll.

