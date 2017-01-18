Paris Jackson’s Career Goals: Michael Jackson’s Daughter Wants To Model And Act

Paris Jackson is set to make 2017 her year. The daughter of Michael Jackson has expressed an interest in modeling and acting on her social media account and it looks like it’s already starting.

She no longer looks like the young punk rocker that she used to on her Instagram page just months ago. Paris Jackson is all grown up these days and looks like Madonna in a new photo shoot, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. She was seen making her debut for Chanel on Wednesday, Jan. 17, and looking very like the Material Girl.

J'aime les français, ils sont très amusants pour passer du temps avec. A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jan 18, 2017 at 10:32am PST

The 18-year-old rocked platinum blonde hair, red lipstick, and a sheer white blouse that revealed her nipple piercings. Paris also waved American and French flags while she posed with soldiers for her World War II-themed photo shoot taken near the Eiffel Tower. Paris’ famous father briefly dated Madonna in the early ’90s.

Sources told Entertainment Tonight that Jackson’s daughter is doing much better these days. She’s set on focusing on her career goals.

“Paris is in a very happy place, she is pursuing her creative interests as an 18-year-old woman and feels like this is finally her time,” the source said. “She wants to try modeling, acting and has been songwriting. She is grateful for the opportunities ahead.”

The starlet has even taken to Instagram to explicitly reveal to her fans that she is looking forward to the new year and all that it will bring.

In her new photo shoot, Jackson completed her throwback look with a matching high-waisted pencil skirt and a skinny black belt with a silver clasp. She also topped off her look with black studded cloves, chunky bracelets, and silver statement earrings. Jackson’s outfit was also a throwback to the ’80s. She wore a chunky gold necklace with a red-and-white striped shirt and black pants. One of the male models on set gave her a kiss on the cheek as she sat on his lap.

Paris has also been enjoying the City of Lights with her boyfriend, Michael Snoddy. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a photo of her boyfriend giving her a kiss on the cheek as they stood in front of the Eiffel Tower.

A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jan 17, 2017 at 8:02am PST

There have also been rumors that she has been signed to become the face of Dior. Stylist Tom Hamilton took to Instagram to share a black-and-white close-up of Jackson’s daughter, telling his followers that he “signed on his dream client.”

When u sign your dream client… and you realize it's not a dream ???? @parisjackson #wideawake #soexcited #2017 A photo posted by T o m H A M I L T O N (@hamilton) on Oct 11, 2016 at 11:55am PDT

He also shared this photo of teacups and saucers while tagging Paris’ name and hinting about fittings just in time for Fashion Week. Paris took to her own Instagram page to share a similar photo with her fans.

Fittings #dressup #paris #fashionweek A photo posted by T o m H A M I L T O N (@hamilton) on Jan 17, 2017 at 9:30am PST

A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jan 17, 2017 at 11:07am PST

Jackson has been hiding from the spotlight for years. She even took a break from social media after she attempted suicide and started attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, which she still regularly attends. She even met Snoddy, 25, at one of the meetings, which is how their relationship developed. But, now, she is slowly breaking out of her shell once again. Jackson is now reportedly in discussions with producer and director Lee Daniels for an upcoming role in his new Fox show Star, according to TMZ.

Along with her small screen role, she has already been booked for three covers of major fashion publications, the first of which, according to the celebrity gossip blog, will hit newsstands sometime this month.

Paris has been teasing the behind-the-scenes shots of her new projects on Instagram in recent months, and it looks like she’s been changing her style as well. She’s no longer the tattooed crazed punk rocker that she was back in 2016. Paris has been putting her social media presence to good use by booking with a series of major fashion brands in hopes of signing her endorsement deals.

It looks like 2017 will be the year of Paris Jackson.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle]