Abigail Breslin, Tiffany Trump Are Friends: Love Literally Trumps Hate

Abigail Breslin just wants more love in the world, but the young actress has been getting more hate on social media. It’s all because of her surprising friendship with Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of President-elect Donald Trump.

Breslin received her share of hate after she posted a photo of herself with Tiffany Trump on Instagram earlier this week, reports Page Six. The two appeared to be at an outing with friends. All four friends wore matching head-to-toe black outfits. It’s likely that Breslin and Trump are friends of friends. But Breslin’s fans aren’t buying it. They think the photo means that she supports Trump’s policy.

The backlash prompted the actress to fire off at Donald Trump’s haters. She made it clear that her political views don’t align with those of her friend’s father and that their political differences do not change the way she feels about the starlet.

“To everyone who’s being horrible and disgusting to me rn [right now], I didn’t vote for trump. It’s none of anyone’s business, but I didn’t,” she wrote in another Instagram post.

“However, it is honestly disgusting of people to be so cruel about tiff who is a wonderful and kind person.”

Breslin, 23, and Trump, 23, were photographed along two other friends at a birthday party that took place earlier this week.

“If you’re judging me for hanging out with someone I’ve known for years at our friends bday party, you need to reevaluate your life,” Breslin concluded.

But, Breslin wasn’t done quite yet. She also took to Twitter to address the hate once again.

“ALRIGHT Everyone commenting mean s*** on my last insta,” she tweeted.

“I have known Tiff for years she’s a beautiful soul and regardless of ur Political views, do not take it out on her it is completely unfair. Also I would like to ask every single person on here how they’d feel if they were persecuted solely based on the actions of their parents.”

She is not the only one who has defended Tiffany Trump on social media, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Fashion designer Andrew Warren took to his own Instagram page to defend her after the hateful messages she received after the election on her social media accounts.

“Imagine going on Facebook and seeing everyone you thought was your friend hating on you and saying they want to murder your family,” he wrote.

“I know people have strong opinions, but think about the time @tiffanytrump, who has been my best friend for as long as I can remember, is going through. Never once has she personally done anything to offend anyone, and she is one the nicest, most genuine people that I know.”

“People attacking or hating on her should take a step back before knowing who she is and what her views are,” he continued.

“This isn’t a post to support or not support Trump, Hillary, or anyone else. This is not political and it is to remind people to think before they post things,” he concluded in his Instagram post.

“I’m just here to be there for my best friend – again not to start a political war.”

Trump reciprocated with her support for Warren at New York Fashion Week last September when he presented his collection for his New York-based brand Just Drew. Warren and his social media friends were profiled in early 2016 in The New York Times and were hailed as the “Snap Pack” due to their growing popularity on the social media app Snapchat. Trump was also included in the feature.

Abigail Breslin and Tiffany Trump aren’t the only ones to have an unlikely friendship. It has been revealed that Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton are best friends despite their parents’ varying political views. The 36-year-old daughter of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton said on The View that she’s not ending her friendship with Donald Trump’s 34-year-old daughter.

“Absolutely not. We were friends long before this election; we will be friends long after this election,” she said.

“[Our friendship] certainly is not going to end because of politics. I have tremendous respect for Ivanka. I love her family. She’s a working mom like I am. We have so much more in common than we have disagreement about.”

Ivanka has shared similar sentiments in an interview with People magazine.

“We’re both incredibly supportive of our parents, as we should be. But we also continue to have great respect for one another. Our friendship has never been about politics. I don’t expect it will be about politics in the future.”

Trump and Clinton have remained friends over the years. The two even sat in the front row at Donald and Melania Trump’s 2005 wedding, reports E! News. And though the two do not have much time for each other due to their hectic schedules, it’s clear that they have nothing but kind words to say about one another.

