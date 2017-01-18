Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson: Goldie Hawn Won’t Comment, But What Does Twitter Say?

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson are taking over the spotlight from Brad and Angelina, but the rumours of romance probably aren’t true. The two stars are almost definitely attracted to each other, according to the International Business Times, and that attraction is making fans crazy with anticipation that a new Hollywood power couple has arrived.

Not everyone believes a Pitt and Hudson couple would be a good idea though. One Hudson fan tweeted that Kate could do better than Brad.

Alaa kate hudson dengan brad pitt is dating ke. Ohh come on kate you do better than that ???? — fatinnabilahabdrahmn (@fatinnabilahAR) January 19, 2017

Tweeter @Ishippoen agreed that Hudson can do better for herself than to date Pitt.

Kate Hudson is apparently dating Brad Pitt? Girl, you can do so much better — ????????Sheryl ???? (@ishippoenn) December 27, 2016

Another Twitter user didn’t seem to mind if Kate and Brad were dating, but tweeted that in general, celebrities should try dating a non-celebrity instead of switching between stars for every new romance.

i just read that brad pitt is dating kate hudson. these celebrities just go from one to the other. like maybe try a non celebrity? — p. (@thenewclassic) January 18, 2017

The IB Times reminded readers of an article in the Australian Woman’s Day magazine from last November. According to the magazine, a Kate Hudson insider claimed that Brad and Kate were very mutually attracted. The source said that the two had been meeting secretly.

“Kate is Brad’s mystery woman. They’ve become extremely close over the past few weeks, following several secret meet-ups. The rumour in Hollywood is that Kate’s a firecracker in the sack, as is Brad. So they’re two big stars who were very attracted to each other and drawn to one another, and they are certainly enjoying each other’s company.”

Despite the swirling stories about a romance between Pitt and Hudson, there are no real facts to go on. Kate’s mother, Goldie Hawn, won’t say anything to confirm or deny the story. The Express writes that Goldie just laughed when reporters pressed her for an answer about the relationship between her daughter and Pitt. When asked if she was “thrilled that Kate’s dating Brad Pitt,” Hawn giggled and clapped her hands, but refused to say anything.

Even when the reporter tried another tactic by sweet talking Goldie, telling her how good she looked for her age and asking her to share her anti-aging secret, Hudson’s mom “remained relatively tight-lipped.” The 71-year-old actress didn’t tell any secrets, either about her youthful looks or about her daughter’s love life.

Brad is finally emerging from the trainwreck of his divorce from Angelina Jolie, and his fans would love to see him in a relationship again. In the early days of the Jolie-Pitt divorce, Brad’s name was coupled with Allied co-star Marion Cotillard, but those rumours soon died down.

One person tweeted that she sees Brad fitting right in with Kate’s family.

Luv Kate n her family. Brad shud fit rite in! Both hv kids so just bope Angie doesn't throw a Millificent! — Carol Loman (@Mermaidz51) January 16, 2017

But another Pitt follower believes Brad made a big mistake if he left Angelina for Kate.

So. Brad Pitt left Angie for Kate Hudson?! ???? What an idiot! — Jakey (@JakeyTwitting) December 29, 2016

Some fans are already thinking about Brad and Kate’s babies!

So Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson? Actually they'd probably make some cute babies — Darlene (@SarcasticWonder) December 1, 2016

At least one of Hudson’s fans likes the idea that Kate and Brad might be together.

So Kate Hudson is now dating Brad Pitt.#GetItGirl#MJKNB — g3 san diego (@g3cafe) January 17, 2017

What do you think of Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson as a couple? Would they be good together, or is Goldie Hawn’s giggle a sign that Kate’s mother thinks the Pitt-Hudson relationship rumours are only a joke?

[Featured Image by Chris Weeks/Liaison/Getty Images]