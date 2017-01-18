Khloe Warned Tristan Only Hanging Around Because Of Kardashian Fame

Khloe Kardashian is being warned that NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson may be just hanging around to cash in on her fame.

Radar Online reports LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers teammate has become even more well-known since going public with his budding relationship with the reality TV star.

“He’s with her for her social media presence,” added a source. “Since he’s been with Khloe, his following has doubled, which means his endorsement deals will as well. It’s no coincidence that he upgraded from dating an Instagram model [Jordy Craig] to a reality TV star with more than 60 million followers.”

With at least some of her friends growing more suspicious of Thompson’s motives by the day, reports are they have taken to begging Kardashian to end things with him sooner rather than later.

“Khloé is the one putting all the effort into the relationship and her friends fear Tristan will end up hurting her,” a source added. “It’s basketball season and it doesn’t seem like he’s making much effort to see Khloé at all.”

The two have been publicly dating for months and several media outlets have reported the 32-year-old Kardashian recently secured a home in the Cleveland area to be closer to her much younger boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Craig recently gave birth to her and Thompson’s first child and friends of Kardashian worry all her baggage from her failed marriage with former NBA star Lamar Odom has left her a bit vulnerable and unable to see all the mounting red flags.

Hollywood Life recently reported Kardashian and Thompson have started weighing making appearances on the family’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reality show and there is even talk that in time they could land their own spinoff.

“Tristan has no problem being on Khloe’s reality show,” said a source, adding that he has joked that “they would be great on TV together.

“He is open to sharing his life with Khloe with the world… when the NBA season is over of course,” the source added. The two recently rang in the New Year together were they passionately kissed and embraced as the clock ticked down to midnight.

Meanwhile, despite him and Kardashian recently making their divorce final and her clear and present involvement with Thompson, Odom recently went on record with his hope that the two can again find their way back to each other.

In an upcoming episode of The Doctors, Odom admitted that he is still in love with his ex-wife and he looks forward to the day when they might reunite.

The two were married in 2009 and as recently as last year Kardashian camped out at Odom’s hospital bedside after he suffered a near-fatal drug overdose while staying at a Las Vegas brothel.

Odom was hospitalized for several weeks and there was speculation that he and Kardashian might be on the verge of giving things another try before Thompson stepped into the picture.

Throughout their marriage, the former couple was dogged by rumors of Odom’s rampant drug use and growing infidelity.

Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship hasn’t been all blissful either. At the start of the NBA season, there were reports he and James butted heads over Kardashian being around the team so much.

Several media outlets reported the two teammates had words about the situation, with Thompson ultimately insisting Kardashian was free to attend any game she chose to.

Some speculated that James might be spooked by talk of the “Kardashian Kurse.” Kardashian also dated fellow NBA star James Harden during the time his Houston Rockets tumbled from a No. 2 seed in the Western Conference all the way down to a No. 8. At the start of the current NFL season, she was also briefly linked to New Giants star Odell Beckham Jr., who jus happened to get off to the slowest start of his NFL career.

Older sister Kim Kardashian was also once married to NBA veteran Kris Humphries for all of 72 days and current husband Kanye West was recently hospitalized after suffering what’s been described as a “psychotic meltdown.”

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]