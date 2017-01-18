Charlie Sheen Offers Olive Branch To Rihanna After Relighting Old Feud

It seems that Charlie Sheen has rethought the wisdom of starting an old feud and has extended a peace offering to Rihanna on Tuesday. The former Two and a Half Men star offered up this tweet early Tuesday morning:

dear @rihanna,

pardon my inane

self indulgence.

let's have a drink someday

(on me) ….

❤️

©️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) January 17, 2017

Charlie Sheen insulted the pop star during an interview on Watch What Happens Live last week when the host of the Bravo talk show, Andy Cohen, asked Sheen if he and Rihanna had ever made nice after a 2014 spat.

Sheen replied, “Oh, that bi***? No, no, no. No, she abandoned common courtesy and common sense”

That comment was met with a disapproving look and gesture from Craig Robinson, who was also on the show.

The initial feud started in May of 2014 when Sheen’s fiancée at the time, Brett Rossi, saw Rihanna was at the same restaurant as Charlie and Brett. Charlie sent a request to Rihanna to allow him to come over and introduce Rossi, who was a big fan. Rihanna refused, and Charlie Sheen did not take kindly to the refusal.

Sheen took to Twitter and unloaded a lengthy rant against Rihanna, saying in part,

“so,

I took my gal out to dinner

last night with her best

friends for her Bday.

we heard Rihanna was present as well.

I sent a request over to her table to introduce my fiancé

Scotty to her, as she is a

huge fan. (personally I couldn’t pick her out of a line-up at gunpoint) well, the word we received back was that there were too

many paps outside and it just wasn’t possible at this time. At this time? AT THIS TIME??

lemme guess, we’re to reschedule another random

11 million to 1 encounter

with her some other night…?”

Sheen continued, saying, “Sorry we’re not KOOL enough to warrant a blessing from the Princess (or in this case the Village idiot)” and then went on to disparage Rihanna’s dyed tresses.

“oh and Riahnna,

Halloween isn’t for a while.

but good on you for testing out your costume in public.

it’s close; a more muted pink might be the answer,

as in:

none.”

For her part, Rihanna responded by changing her Twitter profile picture to one of her signing an autograph for a fan…with Charlie Sheen’s head photoshopped over the fan’s. Additionally, she responded with these two tweets.

If that old queen don't get ha diapers out of a bunch… — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 22, 2014

Rihanna has not responded to either Charlie Sheen’s rude remarks on Watch What Happens Live, or to his conciliatory tweet.

Rihanna fans, however, have not been so reserved. Some have responded to Charlie Sheen’s peace offering by making reference to Joel Embiid coming after Sheen.

Embiid, an NBA star who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, gained some notoriety on Twitter for his quest to ask Rihanna out on a date.

Others just dissed Sheen for being an old Hollywood actor without any star power left to his name.

Sheen, who revealed in 2015 that he has HIV, was recently on Good Morning America to discuss his ongoing treatments. His latest project, Mad Families, is available for streaming on media streaming service, Crackle.com.

Rihanna just received three nominations at the prestigious Brit Awards which aims at music that has been released in Great Britain and abroad. She was nominated for International Female Solo Artist. She also received nods for British Single of the Year, and British Artist Video of the Year, both for, “This is What You Came For.”

