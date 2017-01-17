Bella Hadid Has Strong Feelings About Selena Gomez And The Weeknd

Bella Hadid is not holding back on her feelings after it was reported that her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd is now dating Selena Gomez. The model has subtly fired back at the singer on social media.

The 21-year-old has learned the art of subtle shade. It didn’t take the younger Hadid sister long to reveal her feelings about The Weeknd’s new hook-up with Selena Gomez. The new couple was seen making out in public last week. Hadid was spotted out and about in New York City amid the drama. As seen in the photos published on TMZ, Hadid was rocking a denim vest paired with a black sweatshirt, a white cropped T-shirt, and navy blue pinstripe pants. Her busy look was accessorized with a silver chain belt, a black newsboy cap, and a black leather handbag.

She also topped off her look with the middle finger, which she posted on her Instagram page. Looks like Bella doesn’t want to be bothered or involved with this latest young celeb drama. She has since been keeping her mind off the Selena Gomez and The Weeknd by getting tattooed, reports E! Online. Bella has officially earned her angel wings courtesy of celebrity tattoo artist Jon Boy. She was spotted walking into his New York-based tattoo parlor on Sunday, January 15 and got a pair of angel wings tattooed on her ankles.

fly @bellahadid #jonboytattoo A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

He took to his Instagram page to reveal Hadid’s fresh new ink, which featured two tiny black and white angel wings tattooed on the inside of her ankles. Jon Boy also shared a photo of himself alongside the Hadid sister inside his tattoo parlor. This time around, she was rocking a different look, which included a black-and-white varsity jacket with black leather pants and heeled boots.

♠️???? A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

Last year, Bella made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut alongside Gigi Hadid and good friend Kendall Jenner. When she booked the show, Bella took to social media to share a message about having one of her biggest dreams come true.

“What a dream come true,” she wrote on Instagram. “I feel so appreciative and excited! Thank you for this opportunity to walk next to one of the most inspiring and incredible women in the world.”

E! News also thinks that Hadid’s new tattoo still has something do with her split from The Weekend. The two have since broken up since November due to their busy schedules, and sources say that she’s not too happy to see that he’s moved on with Selena Gomez.

“She is not actually over The Weeknd. She still loves him,” an inside source told the outlet. “They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena. She was not happy when all of that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena.”

Maybe the middle finger post and the tattoo were a last-minute decision on Bella’s part. She has been figuring out ways to deal with her ex-boyfriend’s new relationship. She posted a bikini photo shortly after Selena was seen wearing nothing but a thong and towel on Instagram.

Just hours after photos of The Weeknd and Selena Gomez surfaced on the internet, Bella unfollowed Selena on Instagram. According to the Instagram screenshots shared by Elle, the timing seems to be an uncanny coincidence. However, she still closely follows her former boyfriend and Bella is still one of the only 254 people that Selena follows on the social media app.

As it was previously reported, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, were spotted making out in Santa Monica on Tuesday, January 10 after they left the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, reports Us Weekly. In the photos, Gomez smiled directly at the camera as she embraced the “Starboy” singer from behind. In several of the shots, she leaned in to share a kiss with The Weeknd before he got into a car and left.

What are your thoughts on Bella Hadid’s latest Instagram posts? Do you think she’s still not over The Weeknd? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]