Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson Dating, Attend Golden Globes Separately To Keep Romance Secret

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson are dating but are trying to keep their romance secret. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, both Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson attended to 2017 Golden Globes but they didn’t arrive together nor did they chat during the show, making sure that they keep their new love quiet. However, it was at an afterparty that Kate Hudson couldn’t help but gush over her new man.

Oh, that, and Kate supposedly left said afterparty in a car that looked suspiciously like the one that Brad was in. Coincidence? We think not.

“Despite not making an appearance together, the pair may have managed to squeeze in some private time, with the mag reporting that Kate, 37, was spotted having an ‘intimate’ conversation with Brad’s agent, Bryan Lourde, before being spirited away from the party in a car that had the exact same number plate as the one that Brad left the earlier ceremony in,” Yahoo! Lifestyle reported.

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson may not be super serious just yet, but it is believed that they’ve been hooking up for a couple of months now. Apparently, Kate Hudson told pals that she and Brad Pitt had “rendezvous” on “several occasions.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brad Pitt has been laying low since his split from Angelina Jolie.

“Pitt’s 2016 divorce from Angelina Jolie was shocking for the world, but it was all-encompassing for him and for his family. The rumors about child abuse and an alleged affair with actress Marion Cotillard littered the internet for weeks. It’s clear that Brad Pitt didn’t need any more attention, so he laid low for a while. In fact, when Brad Pitt showed up at the Golden Globes last week, his appearance was unannounced. While fans were thrilled to see him, it’s obvious that Brad Pitt didn’t want anyone to make a stink over his time at the mic. After presenting at the show, Pitt seemed to go right back into hiding.”

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson both live very busy lives. While they both have their careers, they also have families. Brad may be fighting Angelina Jolie to see their six kids — that in and of itself takes up a great deal of time — and Kate Hudson spends most of her day caring for her two sons, Ryder and Bingham. Kate also spends a lot of time with her mom, Goldie Hawn, and her brother, Oliver Hudson.

It’s unknown if the couple has any plans of introducing their kids into their new relationship, but they are probably not even thinking that far ahead. Right now, it sounds like the two are getting to know each other and are just having fun. “Rendevous” suggest that the two are having secret meetings of sorts, as to not let the paparazzi find them out together.

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson seem like they’d get along. However, fans are split on how they feel about this new romance. Many feel that Kate is very quiet and drama free and dating someone like Brad Pitt is going to be a lot for her. Others feel like Kate is a great match for Brad Pitt and that the two will balance each other out in the best possible ways.

Do you think that Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson make a cute couple? Do you think this relationship has staying power or is Kate just a rebound for Brad? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]