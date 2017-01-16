Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Divorce Rumors Continue As New Robbery Details Surface

As Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery continues to make headlines as new developments are revealed, she and her husband, Kanye West, remain in the news for their alleged marital troubles.

While Khloe Kardashian recently claimed her sister’s marriage to the rapper was not in jeopardy, rumors are swirling in regard to her possible efforts to save her marriage with a third child. Days ago, a Radar Online report claimed Kim Kardashian was so desperate to save her marriage to Kanye West after his mental breakdown that she had actually sought fertility treatments in hopes of becoming pregnant.

“[Kim Kardashian] is really trying hard to have another baby,” the source explained, adding that the reality star, who is already mom to 3-year-old daughter North West and 1-year-old son Saint West, wants to expand her family.

“Kanye’s issues have been terrible for [Kim Kardashian] to deal with,” another source told Radar. “She is trying to keep her marriage from falling apart” by having another child.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their first child, daughter North, in June 2013 and in May 2014, they got married in Italy. Since then, the couple has welcomed their youngest child, son Saint, and endured a number of hardships, including Kardashian’s robbery and West’s breakdown.

“[Kim Kardashian] has been getting a lot of treatments,” the insider continued to Radar Online. “She is taking care of herself so that she can get pregnant again… Kim will do anything to get back to normal. She loves kids, would love to have more and so she’s trying. Everything else is up to God.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been linked to divorce rumors in the months since Kardashian’s robbery took place and after West suffered an alleged breakdown, those rumors were further fueled. However, despite the ongoing speculation into their possible split, the couple continues to spend time together and with their kids.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have gone through a couple of traumatic events at the end of last year, but they have not spoken out about any issues between them. Instead, they have put up a united front as they prepare for the upcoming 13th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In other Kim Kardashian news, the reality star recently documented her scary robbery in Paris in a shocking police report. As revealed by Yahoo! News, Kim Kardashian was nearly naked when several men stormed her Paris hotel room and robbed her of about $10 million worth of jewelry.

“I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, at this time, they strapped me with plastic cables and tape on my hands, then they taped my mouth and my legs. They carried me in my bathroom, more specifically in my bathtub,” she recalled.

Since the robbery, Kim Kardashian has drastically changed her public persona. While the reality star used to update her social media pages quite frequently with messages and photos of herself and her children, she has since taken a step back from living her life in the public eye but will still be seen when her family’s reality show returns in a couple of months.

Kim Kardashian and her kids may not be seen as frequently in public, but when it comes to social media, the mother of two recently returned to Twitter and Instagram with a few new updates for her fans.

