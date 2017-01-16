Lord Snowdon, Former Husband Of Princess Margaret, And Professional Photographer, Dies At 86

Antony Charles Robert Armstrong-Jones, the first Earl of Snowdon, and former husband of Princess Margaret, Lady Snowdon, died on Friday at the age of 86. Lord Snowdon, a well known photographer, had news of his death shared by the photo agency, Camera Press.

“The Earl of Snowdon died peacefully at home on 13th January 2017.”

Antony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon, was the man who introduced Princess Margaret to the world of Hollywood and rock & roll, after she broke up with her first love, Peter Townsend, says the Inquisitr. Fans of the Netflix series The Crown will be introduced to Armstrong-Jones in season two of the show, which shows Princess Margaret rebounding from Townsend, and looking for love with the man who would be the father of her two children. Princess Margaret, the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth, predeceased her former husband.

Lord Snowdon passed peacefully on the 13th, and reports are that Queen Elizabeth had been notified, but Buckingham Palace has made no official comment, says Town & Country. Best known for his photography, before, during, and after his relationship with Princess Margaret, Lord Snowdon’s work appeared in The Sunday Times, Vanity Fair,Vogue, and The Telegraph. More than 100 of his works hang in Britain’s National Portrait Gallery. Lord Snowdon was the photographer that took Lady Diana and Prince Charles’ iconic engagement photo.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

‘The Crown’ Viewers Need To Know About Princess Margaret

New Series ‘The Crown’ Is The Most Expensive Yet By Netflix

Netflix ‘The Crown’ Season 2 Cast: New Characters… – The Inquisitr

Netflix ‘The Crown’ Season 2 Is Official, But The Main Cast Is Being…

Though Armstrong-Jones had polio as a child, he overcame it, and lived a long, healthy life. He immersed himself in his work, and met his future wife, Princess Margaret when he was on assignment to photograph the royal family. The couple married in 1960 at Westminster Abbey. Together, they had two children David Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, and Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones.

Remembering Lord Snowdon, royal photographer and husband to Princess Margaret, who died last week at age 86 https://t.co/smfauf9Y6o pic.twitter.com/PtoEU9oN4T — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 16, 2017

The New York Times said that Lord Snowdon, known as Tony to his friends, started his career in photography in 1952 with the magazine, Tattler after failing out of Cambridge. Known as a bit of a womanizer, Lord Snowdon conducted a private affair for months with Princess Margaret before getting engaged. Armstrong-Jones was used to being a party boy, but dating royalty was something new. Anne de Courcy spoke at length of Snowdon in the biography, Snowdon: The Biography.

“For Tony, it was all overwhelming. He was used to pretty girls, from unsophisticated debutantes to models and actresses of varying degrees of experience, and he was aware of the effect his well-honed sexual expertise had on women. But Margaret was something different. She was gilded with the mysterious, mythic aura of royalty.”

Though Armstrong-Jones was a commoner, and the first ever to marry the daughter of the king, the family embraced him after her torrid affair with Peter Townsend, a divorced man who carried on with Princess Margaret while he was still married. After their divorce, Lord Snowdon remarried Lucy Mary Lindsay-Hogg, with whom he had one child, and that marriage broke up after it became public that Snowdon had impregnated an editor, Melanie Cable-Alexander.

Later it came out that Lord Snowdon had another child before he was engaged to Princess Margaret. Snowdon also had another child, named Jasper with a mistress in the nineties,

Lord Snowdon was a celebrated photographer and the raffish husband of Princess Margaret https://t.co/rRm4zCwZiN — Business Lunchbox (@bizlunchbox) January 16, 2017

Lord Snowdon is survived by his children and grandchildren.

Are you familiar with the photography of Antony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon?

[Featured Image by File Photograph/Getty Images]