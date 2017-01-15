Victoria Beckham Is Not Stopping Spice Girls Reunion, Posh Spice Wants Spice Girls GEM To Sing Own Material

To celebrate the anniversary of Spice Girls, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, and Mel B are supposed to reunite later this year as a thank you to their fans. A new report, however, claimed that the highly anticipated Spice Girls reunion may not happen after all because of Victoria Beckham.

According to The Sun, via OK! magazine, Victoria Beckham has allegedly called in her lawyers, wanting to prevent Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, and Mel B to perform the group’s back catalogue during the Spice Girls reunion. The insider revealed that the trio, who now call themselves Spice Girls GEM, were “devastated” with how things ended between them and Beckham.

Kisses from China! ???????? x VB A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 10, 2016 at 1:02am PST

The site explained that Beckham has writing credits on many of the Spice Girls’ hits and co-owns the companies which control the group’s legacy and finances. Although she’s proud of all that she has accomplished as Posh Spice, Beckham allegedly wanted to cut all of her ties with the girl group.

“Victoria is proud of her Spice Girls history but this suggests she wants to cut all links with the group which transformed her life. She is resorting to legal letters and it is an extremely sad way for things to end after all they have been through together.”

A rep for Victoria Beckham, however, told Mirror that there’s no truth to these rumors. In 2016, during an interview with Claudia Winkleman, Beckham admitted that if the reunion were to happen, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, and Mel B should sing their own material, explaining that what they had as a group “was so special.” While she wished Spice Girls GEM good luck with their new music, she would rather they perform their own material.

“I do think they should sing their own material though, because what we did in the Spice Girls was so special. If they sang Spice Girls songs I think I might be a bit sad.”

While Victoria Beckham could possibly be on board with the reunion, this is not the only problem GEM is facing. The Sun further reported that Geri Horner’s plans have changed after she got pregnant. Horner is expecting her first child with husband Christian Horner.

“Geri’s priorities have changed. Her baby is due later this year and rather than force a reunion, she needs to concentrate on more personal matters,” the insider revealed.

Happy Christmas! (My best pressie is in my tummy ????). A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:57am PST

The source added that it was difficult getting Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, and Mel B in the studio at the same time. They reportedly needed a main boss-style figure or else the Spice Girls reunion may not end up happening after all. It also did not help that Joyce Smyth, Rolling Stones‘ manager, reportedly left the project.

Although things are not looking great for GEM right now, Mel B insisted that they are still in the process of making new music in her home studio. She shared that once Horner and Bunton finally got their schedules cleared, they can star working on more music together. Scary Spice revealed that they have already written new material as GEM but were to hold of announcements until everything’s been sorted out.

“Nothing’s set in stone yet. We’re just working towards getting something sorted this year, so there’s nothing to talk about yet,” she said.

In July of last year, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, and Mel B thanked Spice Girls fans for their decades of support, on their new YouTube account, called Spice Girls GEM. Making the big reveal at Spice Girls’ 20th anniversary, Scary, Baby, and Ginger hinted that there could be a reunion happening in 2017. An insider told Express that the trio is planning a huge concert at London’s Hyde Park.

“You stood by us for 20 years and we want to say thank you. We’ve had our ups and downs, but you’ve always been there. And we want to celebrate and have a party – and when we do, you’re all invited. We hope to tell you soon what you really really want,” GEM told fans in the reveal.

