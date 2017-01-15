Ariana Grande: The ‘Hardest Working 23-Year-Old’ Angers Fans

Ariana Grande is angering fans with her recent Instagram post. The pop star took to the social media app to announce that she’s the “hardest working 23-year-old” that has ever existed.

The “Dangerous Woman” singer was obviously proud of her accomplishments. Grande has been living the high off the success of her latest album as she rolls out a new single and prepares for her upcoming Dangerous Woman World Tour. Grande has also appeared in NBC’s Hairspray Live, has a song featured on the new Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, and has collaborated with Stevie Wonder and John Legend.

The entertainer is obviously proud of how hard she has been working this past year, as reported via the International Business Times. Instead of taking a break from her demanding schedule, Ari decided to open up about her accomplishments on Instagram. It doesn’t look like Ariana is slowing down anytime soon.

On Friday, Jan. 13, Ariana took to the social media app to post a black-and-white photo of herself standing on the sidewalk while showing off her oversized winter coat and signature ponytail. The singer remarked that she’s not only “cute,” but she’s also “the hardest working 23-year-old human being on earth.” She also used a long string of hashtags, including #haventsleptinyears and #CEO to prove that she’s been working hard on her brand.

Most of Grande’s fans complimented her photo and her work ethic. The photo received over two million likes in less than 12 hours after she posted it.

“You are so hardworking and talented,” one fan wrote.

“You are amazing. So proud of you baby girl,” another fan added.

There were also fans who didn’t like that she bragged about her accomplishments. Some argued that having a singing career is not a lot of hard work and there are harder working people her own age.

“You were born with a silver spoon in your mouth,” one argued. “You work hard, but definitely not the hardest working person in the world.”

“No offense, but you are not the hardest working 23-year-old human being on earth,” another fan added.

Grande’s posts come just days after it was announced that she and John Legend will sing a duet for Disney’s live-action version of Beauty and the Beast, which stars Harry Potter star Emma Watson. The track, which was originally performed by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson, will be featured in the movie that is scheduled to hit theaters on March 17, reports Variety.

Ariana is also preparing for her upcoming Dangerous Woman Tour, which is set to kick off on February. She’s been taking to her social media posts to tease her followers about the tour, which is set to include singer Victoria Monet and Little Mix. Ariana’s latest post features the songstress wearing a black bodysuit, opaque tights, and matching pumps. Her other teaser photos also show her wearing her hair down and include the lyrics from her track “Be Alright.”

The singer’s Instagram debacle comes after she took to Twitter to document her crude interaction with a Mac Miller fan. Grande’s original message, according to Rolling Stone, talked about a young boy calling her “sexy” and congratulating Miller for “hitting that” right in front of her. In her follow-up tweets, she addressed the accusations that she’s too “sexual” in her music videos and her songs.

“Expressing sexuality in art is not an invitation for disrespect,” she said. “Just like wearing a short skirt is not asking for assault. You are literally saying that if we look a certain way, we are yours to take. But we are not!!! It’s our right to express ourselves.”

Mac has not commented on the incident, but Ariana said that he took her home right away to make her feel “loved” and “safe.” She remarked that the incident made her feel “sick and objectified” and “like a piece of meat.”

