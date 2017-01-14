From independent gems to big Hollywood blockbusters, some of the best movies in recent years have come out in 2016. The titles listed below are the top 10 from a “Best 100” list from Rotten Tomatoes, and the site explains how it ranked the best movies of 2016.

“Movies with 40 or more critic reviews vie for their place in history at Rotten Tomatoes. Eligible movies are ranked based on their Adjusted Scores.”

The Top 10 Best Movies Of 2016

La La Land

This is one of the last movies to be released in 2016, and it already ranks among the best for the year. This musical comedy-drama (starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling) captures the essence of chasing your dreams.

Kubo and the Two Strings

2016 was a big year for animated movies, and this is one of several that made the list. This film tells the tale of Kubo, a young boy who must seek out a mystical suit of armor to defeat and evil spirit.

Finding Dory

This hilarious sequel to Finding Nemo was one of the most anticipated movies of 2016. This thought-provoking and feel-good film follows Dory on her journey to reunite with her family.

Love & Friendship

Adapted from Jane Austen’s Lady Susan, this is one of the best period movies from 2016. The romantic-drama tells the story of Lady Susan, a seductive and conniving woman who pulls out all the tricks to woo her love interest.

The Jungle Book

Between Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Moana, The Jungle Book, among others, 2016 was a big year for some of the best Disney movies. Coming in at number five on the list is this updated version of the classic animated tale.

Manchester by the Sea

This is a powerful and tragic story that’s as compelling as it is dramatic. Sky Cinema describes why Manchester by the Sea is one of the best movies of 2016.

“As painfully sad as all this sounds not once does the film feel forced or overdone. Yes there’s tragedy, but it always sits believably alongside the everyday. There are practicalities and routine frustrations that need to be dealt with,arrangements that need to be made. There are also moments of genuine humour and warmth, because that’s how real life works.”

Moonlight

If after watching Manchester by the Sea you’re still in the mood for heartbreak, then buckle-up for Moonlight. This captivating movie tells three different chapters in the life of a young man searching for racial and sexual identity.

Arrival

Amy Adams gives a stellar performance in this thought-provoking sci-fi film. IMDB provides the synopsis of one of the best Hollywood blockbuster movies of 2016.

“When mysterious spacecraft touch down across the globe, an elite team – led by expert linguist Louise Banks – is brought together to investigate. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, Banks and the team race against time for answers – and to find them, she will take a chance that could threaten her life, and quite possibly humanity.”

Hell or High Water

When a bank threatens to foreclose on their family’s land, two brothers decide to rob the bank’s branches. Starring Chris Pine and Ben Foster, this 2016 hit is considered one of the best modern western movies.

Zootopia

Zootopia is ranked as the top movie of 2016. Yup, it was a big year for Disney movies. Zootopia provides a thoughtful message while delivering laugh-out-loud moments that the whole family will enjoy.

[Featured Image by Paramount Pictures]