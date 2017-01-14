Kentucky Nurse Allegedly Murders Husband And Two Teenage Daughters, Shot By Police For Turning Gun On Them

A Kentucky woman is suspected of killing her husband and two teenage daughters. Courtney Taylor, a 41-year-old nurse was later shot by police officers after pointing her handgun at them. According to the Daily Mail, police were called to the residence around 10:12 p.m. after a visiting relative discovered the bodies of Larry Taylor, 51 and daughters, Jessie, 18 and Jolee, 13. Sheriff Colan Harrell, speaking to the Lexington Herald-Leader revealed that the relative saw the bodies and immediately retreated and called the police.

“He must’ve observed a body and retreated.”

Two deputies were immediately dispatched to the Williamsburg residence. When they found the 41-year-old mother, she pointed her gun at them and was shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officer shoots woman at home where man and two teen daughters found dead https://t.co/vSwYUjnvuq — Rhapsody Angel (@MajorEberbach) January 15, 2017

Sheriff Colan Harrell said he personally knew the Taylors and described the tragedy as “unbelievable” The Sheriff said the department had never received a single call about a domestic dispute from the family before the incident. Harrell pointed out there was the likelihood that the teenage girls and their father had been dead for several hours before they were discovered. Investigators confirmed that they were killed in their beds and are still trying to unravel the motive behind the killings.

The two deputies involved in the shooting of Courtney Taylor have been placed on administrative leave which is standard protocol. Despite being in hospital and the likelihood that she may not survive her injuries, authorities still plan to charge the 41-year-old woman for the murders. Kentucky State Police have been invited to also take over the investigation. Family members have begun to change their profile pictures on social media to the slain girls, Jolee and Jessie and their father Larry, as a mark of respect.

King County prosecutor drops execution request for Michele Anderson: If Joseph McEnroe's life merited to small bit… http://t.co/K7KhqVgO84 — Breaking SEA News (@breakingseanews) July 29, 2015

This is not the first time that a woman would be killing members of her family. Last year, Michele Anderson was sentenced to life in prison after a 2007 Christmas Eve massacre left six of her family members from three generations dead. The dead family members were her parents, brother and sister-in-law as well as her 3-year-old nephew and 5-year-old niece, according to the New York Daily News.

The 37-year-old admitted to the killings and refused to take the stand in a five-week trial. Her defense team rested the case and did not call any witnesses to the stand. Prosecutors had initially pursued the death penalty, but backtracked because the jury failed to recommend capital punishment for Anderson’s co-killer, Joseph McEnroe. McEnroe is currently serving six life sentences. He was spared the death penalty because jurors were not able to reach an undisputed decision.

The murderous pair first killed Michele’s parents, Wayne and Judy Anderson at their Carnation residence in Seattle. They had dumped their bodies in a backyard shed and waited for Michele’s brother and his family who had visited for a Christmas Eve dinner. The killers gunned down Scott and Erica Anderson as well as their children, 3-year-old Nathan and five-year-old Olivia. Michele’s older sister, Mary Anderson who testified at the trial said she canceled at the last minute because she fell ill.

The 37-year-old Michele confessed that she was angry at her brother refusing to pay back the $40,000 he had borrowed for years and was infuriated that her parents had taken her brother’s side. According to a source who spoke to Seattle Times, Michelle was also not happy that her parents wanted her and boyfriend at the time, McEnroe to start paying rent on their lot after living there rent free for a year. In a taped confession, Michele Anderson admitted that she had been planning the murders for two weeks and was “tired of everybody stepping on” her and had convinced McEnroe to help her execute the killings.

[Featured Image by Carlballou/iStockPhoto]