Mama June Shannon Gets New Show: What Can You Expect On ‘From Not To Hot’?

Mama June Shannon’s friends have missed seeing her on television since Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was canceled. There has been a lot of talk and rumors that the show would be back again, but it was never brought back. Mama June and Sugar Bear joined a season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, but they were not able to fix their relationship. If you watch WE TV, this week, during a new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, they shared a preview for a new show with Mama June Shannon. That is right; she is coming back to television once again.

In the preview, it was revealed that Mama June Shannon had lost a lot of weight. She is doing great, but the show didn’t reveal what she looks like now. So far, Mama June hasn’t even talked about the new show on her Twitter account. The viewers are just going to have to wait a bit to get details about the new series.

It looks like Mama June Shannon has been working hard on her weight loss. Back in August, ET shared that Mama June had lost over 150 lbs. This is a huge weight loss for her. Mama June went on an episode of Botched so that they could help her to try to get rid of the loose skin on her body after losing all of the weight. Mama June also described how her daughter Alana has her forehead cut during her c-section. Paul Nassif was shocked by this and explained his thoughts.

“In all of life, I’ve never heard of a C-section where a scalpel goes too deep and actually slices into the baby’s forehead. Or even touches the baby’s forehead. What kind of doctor did this?”

Hollywood Take did share a few details about Mama June Shannon’s new show and what you can expect from it. On the preview for the show, Mama June says she is “ready for a big change.” She continues, “It’s time to say good-bye to bad men and junk food, and hello to a whole new me. Because when they see what I look like now, they’re not going to believe their eyes.” It sounds like everyone is going to be shocked what Mama June Shannon looks like when the show airs. Celebrity trainer Natasha Fett has confirmed that she is on the show as well, so it sounds like she could be the trainer that Mama June Shannon used on the show.

Back in 2013, Mama June Shannon shared that she had lost about 100 lbs. At the time, she said, “I haven’t done any surgeries. No diet pills never went to the gym, but with the show [‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’], I’ve been more active. They have me running around and going different places… I guess it’s paying off.” The fans are going to have to wait for her new show to see how she has done. She was working with Natasha at the time as well, who was 3,000 miles away from her, but they were making it work.

Are you excited to see Mama June Shannon back on reality television once again? Do you think that her new show from From Not to Hot is going to be a hit? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts and don’t miss new episodes of From Not to Hot when it starts on WE. It will start airing in February.

[Featured Image By Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]