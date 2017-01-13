‘Paranormal Lockdown’ Tonight: ‘Waverly Hills’ Sanatorium, Where More Than 8,000 People Died, Explored [VIDEO]

Nick Groff and Katrina Weidman have been in some pretty scary places, but on Paranormal Lockdown tonight, they’ll be going into a place that’s probably scarier than anyplace they’ve ever been: the Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky. And as the sneak peek of tonight’s episode indicates, this former mental institution is truly more frightening than anything they’d ever seen before.

According to TV Ruckus, we can expect some truly frightening things on Paranormal Lockdown tonight. Known as a paranormal “mecca” because of the number of people that have met their maker there (more than 8,000 people were thrown into the so-called “body chute,” discarded like used tissues), tonight’s episode — titled, appropriately, “Waverly Hills” — will show Katrina at the hospital for the first time, while Nick — who will be making his third visit to the Sanatorium — will be coming again with state-of-the-art equipment to discover what, precisely, is lurking in those old halls.

So, what do you need to know about the sanatorium on Paranormal Lockdown tonight? According to The Charlotte Observer, this is one of the most haunted sites in the world. Originally opened in 1910, this two-story hospital was originally intended to treat patients who were suffering from tuberculosis. In 1924, an additional 400 rooms were constructed to accommodate the mentally ill. From that day forward, Waverly Hills became better known as a sanatorium than as a hospital proper.

Interestingly enough, in 1983, Waverly Hills was supposed to be turned into a minimum-security prison. However, efforts to have the site turned into a prison were thwarted, and ultimately, the site became a place for paid tours, which it has been doing since 2001, thanks to the efforts of the Mattingly family.

Waverly Hills was also the home of the Sounds of the Underground music festival back in 2007, where extreme metal bands — led by death-metal legends Lamb of God — played to thousands of people. However, it is unlikely that a festival like that will ever happen again on those grounds, because it received countless complaints from the neighbors at the time.

So, is this something that worries the hosts of Paranormal Lockdown?

In an interview with Mysterious Heartland, Nick Groff gave us insight as to what we could expect on Paranormal Lockdown tonight. Nick, who first came into the limelight with his fame from Ghost Adventures, said that he is always looking for a new challenge whenever he goes into a new place to investigate. He also said that he likes to do research into the place before he checks the paranormal activity of a place, so that he knows what he is getting into.

“All my locations that I select and invite people to attend will have an experience, learn new things and possibly get more in depth in the paranormal happenings. I look at everything we do as an experience. Live and learn, which will bring us to the next thing that shapes us. Exploring, learning, discovering and experiencing together is what the Nick Groff Tour is all about. Each location brings new findings that help shape our lives and journeys.”

Paranormal Lockdown airs tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST. Check your local listings for the channel.

Will you be watching Paranormal Lockdown tonight? Leave your thoughts about tonight’s episode in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Discovery Communications]