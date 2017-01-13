‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: The Fate of Eugene Porter

The second half of the seventh season is almost here and everyone wants some form of The Walking Dead spoiler, especially when it comes to the fate of their favorite character. Some people are anxious to know about whether Daryl will live through the 7th season (hint: yes), or what will happen to Carol. But there’s a special segment of Dead fans who are worried about their main man, Eugene Porter.

Since he first appeared in the fourth season, Eugene has occupied a special presence in The Walking Dead. At first, he was the only one who could save the world, holding the cure in his enormous, peeping Tom brain. Then he was outed as a fraud that had only lied to save his own skin. As he put it,

“…for I am a coward and the reality of getting to our destination and disclosing the truth of the matter became some truly frightening sh**. I took it upon myself to slow our roll. Find time to finesse things so then when we got there. But at this moment, I fully realize there are no longer any agreeable options. I was screwed either way.”

That was relatable for many people. After all, we’d like to imagine we’re like our favorite pizza delivery guy (R.I.P., Glenn…) or that we could go all Michonne or Carol and badass our way through the zombie apocalypse. However, chances are that a lot of people would end up more like Eugene.

Since then, Eugene has grown to be an essential part of the Survivors, bonding with Abraham (R.I.P., Red), saving Tara’s life, and making suggestions on how to improve crops. Don’t forget that it was Eugene who fixed the solar panels in Season 5 and also volunteered to drive the RV in the season 6 finale. In the latter part of season 6, he even realized that he could make ammunition. That, of course, led to his current predicament.

When we last saw Eugene, he was being taken back to the Savior’s base as Negan’s prize. Everyone knows from the preview for episode 9 that there wasn’t a hint of Eugene shown. Well, hold onto your hats, because we’ve got some major news and a couple of theories about where Eugene is headed.

As always, this is your spoiler alert. If you don’t want to know about what’s happening in the second half of Season 7, or any The Walking Dead spoilers turn back now.

The call sheets for the last half of the season have leaked and it looks like Eugene will only be in four of the remaining eight episodes. However, one of those episodes is sure to be a doozy. Episode 11, due to air on February 26, 2017, will be the first time Eugene appears in the back half of season 7. That episode though, will feature only Eugene, Dwight, and Negan as the principle characters.

Yes, so if you’re wondering what awful fate will befall Eugene, you have to wait until then. With the way that the current season is following the comics, you’re in for a treat. There should be some great back and forths between Eugene and Negan. In the comic, Negan threatens Eugene and tells him he will make ammunition for The Saviors or he will suffer one of two fates. Negan will either iron Eugene’s face similar to Dwight, or Negan will castrate Eugene.

Eugene’s classic response in the comic is that he will never betray Rick, “no matter how many genitals you sever.”

Dwight will be revealed to be more sympathetic than before and the seeds for his eventual defection will be sown. A visit to Eugene later will have Dwight telling Eugene that he can get him out. Eugene refuses, saying that he doesn’t trust Dwight. After accusing Dwight of playing both sides until there’s a clear cut winner, Eugene tells Dwight that given the chance, he will kill Dwight from behind, just like he did to Denise.

Dwight won’t mind this and tells Eugene that he knows he isn’t a good person and that he has no regrets about what he’s had to do to survive. Dwight just doesn’t want Eugene to scare himself to death. Dwight also reveals that given the chance, he would kill Negan on the spot.

How it progresses from here is still up in the air, but as a final The Walking Dead spoiler, Eugene appears in episodes 13, 15, and the season finale, episode 16. That means good news for Eugene fans, as he at least survives until the last episode.

What do you think about Eugene? Is he one of your favorite characters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

