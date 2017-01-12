Donald Trump Golden Showers Scandal Makes A Splash With Late-Night Comedians

The Trump golden showers Russian video scandal of the last 24 hours has flooded the media and the internet with pee jokes. It’s no surprise that this leak about an alleged video in which Donald Trump – as reported by NBC News – is filmed with Russian prostitutes urinating on a bed for him is providing comedy gold for late-night TV comedians.

On The Late Show, Stephen Colbert made it quite plain that he really wasn’t saying the Trump golden showers video rumors were true, but on the other hand, “I think this is just an unfortunate leak that’s making a huge mess. And I know I’m being a wet blanket, but reporting on this is the worst kind of yellow journalism. And even though jokes about this story are a golden opportunity, I just… I won’t do it! Not to say the story didn’t make a huge splash. It did. It flooded Twitter.”

Colbert went on to promise, “I mean, we’ll keep you up to date as facts trickle in. We have our best researcher working on it; she’s a real whiz. And one thing is for sure: the president-elect is a Goldwater Republican who truly believes in trickle down.”

Donald Trump being into golden showers is the least disgusting thing I've heard about him in months. — Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) January 11, 2017

Samantha Bee over at TBS also gushed over what she described as “comedy Christmas.”

“The only verifiable thing about this report is how much joy it gave me. It also claims the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin, which would be a capital offense, but oh my God, oh my God, oh my God! Il Duce likes to douse beds in floozy pee… It’s been barely 24 hours since the story broke, and there are more Trump golden-showers jokes on the Internet than there are golden-shower videos.”

On The Daily Show, Trevor Noah pointed out that the rumored Trump golden showers videos would at least be ironically appropriate.

“If the Donald could shake America to its core with an audio tape, imagine what he could do with video…If you were to choose a sexual act that Donald Trump prefers, it would probably be the one with gold in the title. And now because of this, everything from Trump’s past takes on a new meaning – like his hotel ad from a few years ago where he says that he ‘never misses a golden opportunity.”

#GoldenShowerGate Golden Showers? Russian prostitutes? What I want to know is why is Trump outsourcing these jobs to Russia? Hypocrite! — The Tweetwit (@TheTweetwit) January 11, 2017

Seth Meyers at Late Night gave his take on the entire Trump golden showers scandal while acknowledging that there is no “proof” that any part of this hilarious rumor is true.

“The irony is Trump built his political career spreading a false and outrageous claim about President Obama… So basically Trump has made his own bed, and now he’s peeing in it… Allegedly.”

James Corden over at The Late Late Show offered his own stream of endless Trump golden showers puns.

Speaking about Trump’s press conference, Corden said, “He spent the first half denying allegations… that he was secretly filmed by the Russian government in a hotel room with prostitutes who were putting on a golden showers show. I’ll give you all a minute to Google what that is… The news was saturated with this story last night. Donald Trump was refuting it when it leaked out, but it was too late and the puns were already flowing…”

Given Trump’s previous sex scandals, trying to prevent comedians from gushing forth with urine-based humor would be like trying to hold back a massive yellow-tinged tidal wave. The only truly surprising thing in all of the comedic commentary about the Trump golden showers scandal is it no one worked in the gold-covered decor in his Trump Tower home.

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]