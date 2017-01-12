Trump’s Twitter: ‘Buy L.L. Bean’ — Boycott #LLBean Buzz Begins

If you’re in the mood for some L.L. Bean products, President-elect Donald Trump wants you to buy some items from the company. The Trump Twitter account praised Linda Bean of L.L. Bean for her courage and support, with the president-elect encouraging people on Twitter to buy L.L. Bean products. As a result of Trump’s tweet on Thursday, January 12, L.L. Bean is trending on Twitter with nearly 30,000 tweets.

“Thank you to Linda Bean of L.L.Bean for your great support and courage. People will support you even more now. Buy L.L.Bean. LBPerfectMaine“

The controversy over L.L. Bean began with boycott talk over a Bean donation to a Trump PAC, as reported by the Houston Chronicle. L.L. Bean has a whopping 50 or more Bean family members who are owners, and now Trump has waded into the controversy about the company’s financial support. Whereas some folks who’ve never purchased L.L. Bean and don’t support Trump will likely continue not to purchase L.L. Bean products — or those who buy L.L. Bean will cease to do so if they oppose Trump — other Trump supporters might intentionally begin to buy L.L. Bean due to the president-elect’s suggestion to buy the products.

As seen in the above photo from Wednesday, March 16, 2016, customers were spotted leaving an L.L. Bean retail store in Freeport, Maine. However, as a result of Trump’s tweet, some consumers are vowing to boycott L.L. Bean while others are vowing to buy the company’s products, just like Trump commanded.

L.L. Bean was in the news last year due to the retailer going through a period of flat sales growth, but with Trump’s Twitter command to buy more L.L. Bean products, it’s not certain how the retailer’s sales will increase or decrease in the wake of the controversy.

The famous L.L. Bean boots can be seen in the above photo at the facility where they are assembled in Brunswick, Maine. The demand for L.L. Bean boots made a big buzz recently, with demand for the boots causing a waiting period. L.L. Bean has been praised for having one of the best return policies around, as reported by Today. Those famous L.L. Bean boots can be returned — even if they are nearly 20-years-old — and even if you no longer have your old L.L. Bean receipt to go along with the return.

However, in spite of talk of an L.L. Bean boot boycott, the Boston Globe reports that refusing to buy a pair of L.L. Bean duck boots may not be the best way to oppose Trump’s edict to buy the company’s products. As seen in the following comments from social media about Trump’s L.L. Bean tweet, people have a variety of ideas about Trump’s suggestion to buy the products.

A sampling of the responses Trump is getting for his L.L. Bean tweet can be read below.

Christoph A. Karlo: “realDonaldTrump so now you’re starting to advertise through your account????” Bri‏: “I’M TEARING UP RIGHT NOW BECAUSE L.L. BEAN MOCCASINS ARE MY FAVORITE THING ON EARTH & NOW I CAN’T IN GOOD FAITH PURCHASE THEM ANYMORE.” Unknown To Most: “I can’t afford L.L. Bean but I still support Trump # LLBean please make America Cheaper again Thanks!” Annie Stamell: “Linda Bean used to come to a restaurant I waitressed at during school summers and she was always THE WORST. L.L. Bean, however, is THE BEST.” Bill Mitchell: “I read that Leftists are boycotting L.L. Bean for supporting Trump. I didn’t know L.L. Bean took food stamps?” #ImStillWithHer: “Trump tells supporters to buy L.L. Bean, you know, with all that money they’re about to save from losing their health insurance # SaveACA“

[Featured Image by Robert F. Bukaty/AP Images]