Selena Gomez’s Mom Reportedly Called Justin Bieber, But Why?

Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefy, reportedly called the singer’s “poisonous” ex, Justin Bieber, in an effort to ensure he would not try to contact her after her alleged stay in a treatment facility at the end of last year.

Months after the 24-year-old announced her struggles with anxiety and depression, a source claims it was Justin Bieber who had reportedly impacted Gomez in a “deeply negative way” before she allegedly sought help.

“[Selena’s] family feels that no one has ever gotten under her skin like [Justin Bieber] and, ultimately, he affected her in a deeply negative way,” a source told Life & Style magazine on January 11.

So, when Gomez reportedly left treatment at the end of last year, prior to her appearance at the American Music Awards in November, Justin Bieber was allegedly told not to call, text, email, or see her at all.

In August of last year, Gomez released a statement to People Magazine in which she revealed struggles with her mental health. Weeks prior, she and Justin Bieber were involved in a dramatic feud on Instagram, which was prompted by a photo of Bieber and his then-flame Sofia Richie.

In early August, Justin Bieber went public with his short-lived romance with Richie, the daughter of famed musician Lionel Richie, and a short time later, he began sharing photos of the two of them on his Instagram page and unfortunately, many of his fans weren’t happy about it.

After being faced with backlash over his relationship, Justin Bieber lashed out at his fans, claiming they weren’t really his fans if they were going to say mean things about Richie and threatening to make his account private. In response, Gomez sent a public comment to Justin Bieber and told him he shouldn’t be blasting photos of himself and Richie on social media. Instead, she claimed he should keep his romance to himself.

Justin Bieber wasn’t happy to see what his former girlfriend had written on his post and quickly fired back at her, claiming she was using him for attention. In the moments that followed, Gomez suggested that Justin Bieber had cheated on her “multiple” times and Bieber claimed she was involved with Zayn Malik. Bieber then deactivated his account and he hasn’t been back since, aside from a special page to promote his music.

“[Mandy] really believes that Selena will be able to heal faster without him,” the Life & Style insider continued. “Her addiction to [Justin Bieber] is what everyone is afraid is going to take the ultimate toll. Justin takes her to a dark place mentally, and she really can’t let go. She was stalking Justin on social media.”

“She became a different person around [Justin Bieber]. She was extremely jealous and possessive and felt like she had to keep up with him to keep him. So she would drink and smoke, and then she got into weed and partying.”

According to the report, Gomez bombarded her friends with photos of herself and Justin Bieber after their split, which were taken at the beginning of their relationship.

“It was creepy,” the source admitted. “She wouldn’t stop. She said she missed [Justin Bieber] and the pictures made her happy. But her friends thought it just made her look sick.”

Justin Bieber dated Selena Gomez from 2010 until 2012 and in the years since, they have been seen together many times. However, when it comes to a romantic relationship, there hasn’t seemed to have been anything between them for over a year. Instead, Justin Bieber has been spending time with the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin, Nicola Peltz, and Sahara Ray.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]