‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Could See The Return Of A Major ‘Breaking Bad’ Character [Spoilers]

Better Call Saul wasn’t always a popular show, despite being the prequel spin-off from Breaking Bad. It follows the misadventures of Jimmy McGill, a low-cost lawyer who has to find his own path in a field where he’s had no luck. In contrast to the well-off attorney who works out of a strip mall office adorned with the U.S. Constitution, McGill is the kind of man who knows he’s poor.

In trailers for the first season, we saw that Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) tends to pick out slightly damaged merchandise to get a discount. This indicates that his pocketbook mostly contains pocket lint, and he’s struggling to figure out his angle as a lawyer.

One of the biggest recurring characters in Breaking Bad, Jimmy was the one who helped keep Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) stay out of legal trouble and successfully launder their money. In order to do the latter, he convinced them that he “knows a guy who knows a guy,” and this led them to meet a character who may be making his return to the series.

If you haven’t seen Better Call Saul or Breaking Bad, the following contains spoilers, so you might want to click elsewhere.

The video above might be a clue as to who may be returning in Better Call Saul Season 3. The only reason it might not simply be a poorly timed ad for Breaking Bad is the fact that it was uploaded on January 10, and the spin-off is about to start another season.

If you haven’t guessed it, that was Giancarlo Esposito in the role of Gustavo Fring, the owner of Los Pollos Hermanos. The restaurant was named after the Fring brothers, a couple of drug kingpins who opened a fried chicken restaurant chain in order to cleanly launder their drug earnings, reports Cinema Blend. Gustavo is the only brother who survived a deal with the Mexican mafia, and as such, he is known to be extremely careful.

Gustavo often has Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) take care of his dirty work (killing witnesses and such). Having been a regular on Better Call Saul, Mike often trades quips with Jimmy as a kind of dark comic relief. Mike was the “guy who knows a guy” Saul was referring to when talking with Walter White.

If you’re confused, Saul Goodman was a name Jimmy McGill invented as his new persona (not right away) in the first season. It was taken from the phrase “It’s all good, man,” and reflects Jimmy’s often easygoing attitude, especially dealing with known criminals.

Better Call Saul Season 3 could give us the story of how Jimmy came to meet Gustavo Fring, who by then had already established himself in the drug and fast-food industries. As previously reported, Jimmy will end up in jail, possibly on fraud charges, and Mike might bail him out. Of course, he might demand a favor in return, that Jimmy represent bail-paying Fring on the legal end. This could be what leads Jimmy to adopt the persona of Saul Goodman and advertise himself as a criminal lawyer.

It’s unknown how far earlier this season is than the day Walter White decides to go into business with a former student to earn enough money to treat his cancer. It could easily be Season 10 before we even get a glimpse of Aaron Paul in one of his greatest roles to date.

Are you ready to get hungry for some fried chicken again as Gustavo Fring makes his possible debut in Better Call Saul Season 3?

