Jenelle Evans Pregnancy: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Wants To Give Birth Right Now

Jenelle Evans announced over the summer that she was pregnant with her third child. Her first two children, both boys, were conceived after dating the guys for a short period of time. While her first pregnancy with Jace wasn’t planned, her pregnancy with Kaiser was planned because she thought she had found love with Nathan Griffith. The two were together during the birth and shortly after, but he was caught cheating on Evans and the two split up. Some people are wondering how long her current relationship will last, as they are expecting a baby together but have only been in a relationship for a short while.

According to a new tweet, Jenelle Evans is now revealing that they are both very excited about meeting her daughter. Her due date is just weeks away and she is excited about having a girl join the family. And as it turns out, both Evans and her boyfriend David are excited about having a baby together.

“My wife is due on the 21st, think you are on the 28th aren’t you? She’s convinced you’ll give birth 1st though #BabyRace,” one person wrote to Jenelle Evans, who replied with, “Yes! That is my due date. No offense but I hope she comes any day becuz we are just super excited for her to be here! We will see tho.”

Almost time! @PBandJenelley_1 celebrates her baby shower before welcoming Baby No. 3 — see the pics! #TM2 https://t.co/2jP4UpbLeb pic.twitter.com/jlOJraFS2L — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) January 8, 2017

“We are too, wife is a little frustrated though, midwife said “you’ll be in labour in a day or two now” about a week ago,” the person replied back, sharing that they are just as excited about meeting their baby and they are excited about possibly giving birth early too.

The great thing about this relationship is that David seems to support Jenelle Evans in her various ventures, including her fame from MTV’s Teen Mom 2, her custody battle with Nathan Griffith and even though her legal troubles. While filming Teen Mom 2, he was with her in court when she won over Nathan’s girlfriend, who claimed that Evans had assaulted her. In addition, he has been a voice of support for Evans during her custody drama with Nathan Griffith.

“Ultimately mediation was a great alternative to court for our custody battle. I glad we were able to come to a decision,” Jenelle Evans revealed on Twitter after watching Monday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, where she and Nathan Griffith found a custody arrangement for little Kaiser, but her followers wanted her to stop having children.

“Please stop having kids with men you’re not married to! Settle down, get stable, THEN have kids,” one person wrote, while others added, “He’s definitely the better choice for having custody. Just wait when these two break up Nate will have him all the time,” and “Glad yous came to an understanding. Keep in mind that kaiser deserves to be loved by 2 parents. And it’s not about yous.”

‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans is nearing her due date, will soon welcome baby girl https://t.co/K5nNv1QCkH pic.twitter.com/0obTGrGjd3 — BlastingNews (@BlastingNews) December 31, 2016

Of course, Jenelle has tried to clear her name and move on from the past, but it sounds like many people are still judging her for her drug problems a few years ago. She has tried to clear her name, but because she has relapsed a few times, people have a hard time taking her seriously.

“Pretty sure the word she used was MEDIATION. Not medication. Slow down, sound it out,” one person wrote in defense of Jenelle Evans, who was attacked over her previous drug use when someone read “medication” instead of “mediation.”

What do you think of Jenelle Evans’ being excited about giving birth? Do you think she will give birth before her due date and get the early birth she’s hoping for?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]